This photo of Deuce Tatum with other sons of NBA stars is amazing

Future Team USA? This photo featuring Deuce Tatum is amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Deuce Tatum appears to be making some new friends this summer.

The son of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is in Las Vegas to watch his dad and Team USA prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. On Tuesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal posted a photo of Deuce hanging with their two sons, plus the sons of Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Check out the awesome photo below:

Perhaps the three-year-old is simply helping his father out with some Celtics recruiting.

Team USA is 1-2 in exhibition play following their 108-80 win over Argentina. Jayson Tatum did not play due to right knee soreness and is considered day-to-day.