Photo: Cardinale meets former Inter president to discuss challenges of Italian ownership

Earlier this morning, former Inter president Erick Thohir posted a photograph on his Instagram, and the duo spoke about owning a club in Italy, which shows Cardinale is attempting to further his knowledge of running an Italian club for the betterment of AC Milan.

Cardinale has been the owner of the club for two years now, and there are still things he must learn as he strives to bring Milan to the peak of world football once again.

To learn more about the challenges of running an Italian club, Cardinale met with Thohir, the former Inter president, and the duo discussed many things. Under the post, Thohir stated “It was a pleasure to meet the owner of AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale. Thanks to my experience as president of Inter, I discussed and shared with Gerry the challenges one faces when running a club in Italy. You need solid foundations and steps forward to be able to rebuild a club that has a great history.”

