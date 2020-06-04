Phoenix Suns are way too excited to be included in NBA's return to play

On Thursday, the NBA Board of Governors voted and approved a 22-team return to play format and many are excited. Some more than others.

The vote was 29-1 with the lone franchise dissenting being the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of the teams participating include the 16 teams that currently hold a playoff position as well as the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Suns, Kings, Spurs and Wizards.

One of the teams most excited about being able to participate are the Phoenix Suns, as seen in this incredibly extra hype video of their inclusion in a 22-team return to play format.

so you're telling me there's a chance? pic.twitter.com/RaeIkU0DPm — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 4, 2020

Wow! That was really something! And Suns fans were loving it.

Who ever made this video deserves a raise. Wow — Sam Gregory (@samtheg13) June 4, 2020

this is tremendous — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 4, 2020

This was incredibly well done. I'm excited! — BK (@blakekimball) June 4, 2020

But, the Phoenix Suns have not been to the playoffs since the 2009-10 season when, yes, they beat the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs and lost in the Western Conference Finals to the LA Lakers. Since then, they've had one winning season, including five seasons of 30 wins or less and one season of less than 20 wins.

So, the excitement is understandable, but the only trophy Phoenix will be bringing back from Orlando is a participation trophy.

You guys have 0 shot — Dom (@NYYFan12) June 4, 2020

Caesars Sportsbook has the Suns at +50000, which is five times worse than what's displayed in the Suns' video, but I doubt it stymies their excitement just to be included and not mathematically eliminated for once.

The Trail Blazers have a long-shot to the championship, as well. They're +7500. But, if there's anyone you want taking a long shot, it's Damian Lillard.

Now, we understand that this can be used as fodder, so allow us to post on how Aron Baynes went off for a career-high against the Blazers.

And how Kelly Oubre blew kisses at the Moda Center crowd.

See you in Orlando, Phoenix Suns.

