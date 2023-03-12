Phoenix Xfinity Series results, driver points

Phoenix Xfinity Series results

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sammy Smith became the fourth youngest driver to get his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in series history Saturday when he won at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith, 18 years, 9 months, 7 days, took the checkered flag ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Truex.

Sheldon Creed finished third and was followed by Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith.

Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made contact racing for third. Busch finished ninth.

Austin Hill remains the points leader. John Hunter Nemechek is second, 30 points behind Hill after four races. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings.

