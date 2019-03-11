Phoenix winners & losers

WINNERS

Kyle Busch: Sweeps the weekend at ISM Raceway to climb to 199 career NASCAR victories.

Joe Gibbs Racing & Team Penske: They are the only organizations to win the last six Cup races, dating back to November’s playoff race at ISM Raceway.

Cup qualifying: It has been must-see viewing the past two weeks. The drafting and gamesmanship on pit road made qualifying fascinating at Las Vegas. The Daniel Suarez-Michael McDowell fight highlighted the session at ISM Raceway.

Ryan Truex: Finished second to Kyle Busch in the Xfnity race. Truex is running a limited schedule with JR Motorsports.

LOSERS

Austin Dillon: Had to give up fifth place late to pit for fuel. He finished 21st and has finished no better than 16th this season.

Ryan Newman: Yes he finished a season-best 12th despite two pit road penalties (speeding and a crew member behind the wall touching pit road) but imagine what he could have done without those issues?

Ryan Preece: Since his eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500, he has placed 35th, 25th and 34th.