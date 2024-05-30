Phoenix visits Minnesota following Cloud's 21-point game

Phoenix Mercury (3-4, 1-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-1, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Minnesota Lynx after Natasha Cloud scored 21 points in the Mercury's 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

Minnesota finished 19-21 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference action last season. The Lynx averaged 80.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 85.0 last season.

Phoenix went 2-18 in Western Conference action and 9-31 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.