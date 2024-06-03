Phoenix takes on Seattle following Taurasi's 31-point game

Phoenix Mercury (4-5, 2-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-3, 0-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury faces the Seattle Storm after Diana Taurasi scored 31 points in the Mercury's 87-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle went 4-16 at home and 8-12 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Storm averaged 17.7 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Phoenix finished 9-31 overall and 2-18 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.8% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.