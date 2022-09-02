Phoenix Suns' trade speculation swirls around Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Some NBA writers really like Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic's potential fit on the Phoenix Suns. Could Phoenix trade for the shooter?

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in a blockbuster move that sent shockwaves through the NBA …

… and set off a new surge of NBA trade speculation involving the Phoenix Suns.

With the Jazz appearing to be in full fire sale mode, rumors and speculation has swirled around forward Bojan Bogdanovic and his potential fit with Phoenix for quite some time.

That speculation heated up with the Suns in the aftermath of the Mitchell trade.

Is Bogdanovic a perfect fit with the Suns?

Check out what NBA writers are saying about what the Jazz forward could bring to Phoenix.

Bleacher Report: Bojan Bogdanovic would make Suns very dangerous

Adam Wells writes: "Bogdanovic will likely bring back the biggest haul from that trio if he is dealt. The eight-year veteran is playing on an expiring contract with a $19.3 million salary in 2022-23. He is one of the best shooters in the NBA, having made 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts over the past five seasons. It's unclear what the Suns would have to give up for Bogdanovic. They are currently over the luxury tax, so any deal would require them to match salaries. … Things fell apart for Phoenix in the playoffs with a second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Adding an elite shooter to a core that already includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton would make this team very dangerous in the Western Conference."

Hoops Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic would help spread floor for Suns

Alex Kirschenbaum writes: "Last season, the 6’7″ veteran averaged 18.1 PPG on 45.5% shooting from the floor, along with 4.3 RPG and 1.7 APG across 69 games for the Jazz while starting as the team’s power forward. Bogdanovic could help spread the floor for the Suns, and is an efficient shooter at the charity stripe. He connected on 38.7% of his 6.8 triples per game for Utah, as well as 85.8% of his free throws."

Sports Illustrated: Bojan Bogdanovic best option left for Suns

Donnie Druin writes: "The Suns could capitalize on his shooting in their efforts to space the floor out, and provided he can maintain his output, Phoenix would finally field a strong option outside of the paint behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Will the interest turn into something real? The Suns seemed intent on upgrading their roster one way or another. Perhaps this is the best (and most realistic) option remaining for Phoenix."

Hoops Wire: Bojan Bogdanovic would help 'win-now' Suns

Sam Amico writes: "Meanwhile, the Suns reportedly have been on the lookout for a little help after being eliminated by the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. They are very much in “win-now” mode and Bogdanovic is that type of player. He averaged 18.1 points in 69 games last season, making 39 percent of his 3-pointers. This year, he will be on an expiring contract."

Fansided: Bojan Bogdanovic would be great fit on Suns

Peter O'Keefe writes: "Bogdanovic has proven himself one of the league’s elite three-point shooters across his career, producing between 17-20 points per game on around 40% from three over the last four seasons. The Croatian is on an expiring $19.5 million contract and would make a nice upgrade from Jae Crowder, with the latter seemingly voicing his desire for a trade away from the Suns. A recent trade proposal has seen Bogdanovic moved to the Suns for Crowder, Landry Shamet and a protected first-round pick. That seems like a straight-forward trade that could materialise – possibly in the next few hours, days or weeks."

SB Nation: Bojan Bodganovic a 'gettable' trade target for Suns

Brandon Duenas writes: "As mentioned previously, the Jazz are likely to blow the entire operation up including dealing Mitchell, Clarkson, and Bogdanovic. Bojan has a contract similar to Harrison Barnes that is just under 20 million and set to expire after this season, making him an ideal rental option. Phoenix has the contracts to match fairly easily and could toss in a pick to get it done. While it wouldn’t be a true needle mover, I do believe the offensive boost could help the Suns out."

Hoops Habit: Bojan Bogdanovic could work wonders for Suns

Dalton Sell writes: "Bogdanovic has become a lethal scorer over the past three years with the Jazz, having averaged a reputable 18.4 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point territory. Bringing in another stellar scorer like that could work wonders for Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as it would alleviate some of the workload off them offensively. Bogdanovic would be an immediate upgrade over Jae Crowder or Dario Saric at the power forward position due to his prolific scoring, and he would make the Suns more formidable on impact."

NBA Analysis: Bojan Bogdanovic would bring added element to Suns

James Piercey writes: "For what it’s worth, the Suns already have a deep wing rotation. Bogdanovic would be closer to luxury than a necessity for this squad. Between Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder, the rotation may be crowded. That’s fine: you can never have too many wings in the modern NBA. After all, any two of these guys can co-exist at the same time. Each can play the 4 or 3 when called upon too. Furthermore, Bogey brings an element of shot creation the Suns don’t necessarily get from any of the other players we just listed. This is a pure talent grab for the Suns. They should assume they’ll be back in contention for the NBA title in 2022-23. With that assumption in mind, they’ll need all the help they can get."

Bleacher Report: Bojan Bogdanovic would raise Suns' offensive ceiling

Andy Bailey writes: "With his size (6'7") and career 39.2 three-point percentage, Bogdanovic seems like a natural fit for the Phoenix Suns. Between Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, they've leaned into positionless basketball, and another dedicated floor-spacer who fits that mold would open up a little extra space on drives by CP3 and Devin Booker. They'd lose a little toughness and defense without Jae Crowder, but there's no question Bogdanovic raises the offensive ceiling. And in lineups with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, there's probably enough switchability to mitigate Bogdanovic's weaknesses on the other end."

