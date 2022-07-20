Phoenix Suns trade live updates: Speculation, rumors if team misses out on Kevin Durant

Not all Phoenix Suns trade speculation involves Kevin Durant. A lot of the recent talk centers around Jae Crowder.

NBA trade speculation surrounding the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant has swirled since the Brooklyn Nets star reportedly asked to be traded.

But Durant isn't the only person linked to the Suns in recent trade chatter.

Several NBA players on other teams have been linked to Phoenix, with Jae Crowder, Dario Saric, Landry Shamet and other Suns players rumored as potential trade chips for Phoenix's NBA team.

Could the Suns turn to one of these trades should a trade for Durant not materialize?

Bleacher Report : Jae Crowder, Dario Saric trade candidates for Suns

Jake Fischer writes: "The next deal Cameron Johnson commands could surpass $15 million in average annual value, presenting a further crunch on the Suns' salary cap after Phoenix matched Deandre Ayton's four-year, $133 million offer sheet from Indiana. The Suns' accounting has gotten quite expensive, and league personnel still categorize Jae Crowder and Dario Saric as trade candidates entering this season to clear necessary wiggle room on Phoenix's books."

Hoops Habit : 3-team trade would land Terry Rozier on Phoenix Suns

Jack Simone outlines a trade that has Phoenix receiving Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Charlotte Hornets, with the New York Knicks getting Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Damion Lee, a second-round pick from the Suns and a couple second-round picks from the Hornets, who would receive Cameron Johnson, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose in the deal.

He writes: "Let’s start with the Suns in this trade. They would be sending out three rotational pieces, but they would also be getting an upgrade in two areas, which would be great. Rozier would come in and be one of the best sixth men in the NBA, while Oubre Jr. would add to an elite bench (or start at the forward position alongside Mikal Bridges). Giving up Johnson is the biggest loss in this trade, but with his extension coming up, they may be more open to trading him away than most realize. Losing Crowder isn’t a huge deal at this point in his career, and trading Shamet would sting a bit, but for the return, it’s worth it."

Bleacher Report : Suns should trade for Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic

Andy Bailey suggests Phoenix sending Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and a 2023 first-round pick to Utah for Bogdanovic.

He writes: "With his size (6'7") and career 39.2 three-point percentage, Bogdanovic seems like a natural fit for the Phoenix Suns. Between Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, they've leaned into positionless basketball, and another dedicated floor-spacer who fits that mold would open up a little extra space on drives by CP3 and Devin Booker. They'd lose a little toughness and defense without Jae Crowder, but there's no question Bogdanovic raises the offensive ceiling. And in lineups with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, there's probably enough switchability to mitigate Bogdanovic's weaknesses on the other end."

The Suns' Dario Saric suddenly finds his name in several NBA trade rumors.

n baanalysis.net : Suns should trade for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

James Piercey suggests a deal where Phoenix gives up Dario Saric, Landry Shamet and a first-round pick in 2023 for Clarkson.

He writes: "OK, so Jordan Clarkson is a sixth man. That happens to be exactly the type of player the Suns need. Last year, this team’s guard depth was relatively weak. Cam Payne is a solid player, but he shouldn’t be the third-best guard on an NBA contender. On the other hand, that’s exactly Clarkson’s wheelhouse. He’s perfectly suited to carry the second unit when both Chris Paul and Devin Booker need a rest and can co-exist with them for short spells as well. Combined, the three would give the Suns, arguably, the best guard rotation in the NBA. Strengthening their depth takes on newfound importance with Paul aging. At 37, he’ll be pleased to have a more competent backup in 2022-23. It may not be the blockbuster some Suns fans are hoping for. At the same time, acquiring Clarkson could be the move that puts them over the top next season.

nbaanalysis.net : 3 trade suitors to monitor for Suns' Jae Crowder

Kenneth Teape writes: "Crowder is on an expiring deal and with an extension for Cam Johnson on the horizon, the Suns could look to squeeze whatever value they can out of the grizzled veteran. While he may have lost a step last season, he can still be a useful part of a rotation. The Marquette product is a multi-positional defender and capable 3-point shooter. He would bring toughness, experience and leadership to whatever locker room he is a part of. Where could he end up?"

Fansided : Suns should trade for Patrick Beverley, but they won't

Peter O'Keefe writes: "He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league though, harassing opposition point-guards on a nightly basis. Quite ironically, Beverley would be a perfect fit for the Suns as a defensive-minded player off the bench. That kind of role is currently exercised by Torrey Craig, but Beverley would provide a much more experienced option with greater offensive punch. He could theoretically be a Sun, likely for a combination of Craig, Dario Saric and perhaps a second-round pick. But in reality, there’s one reason it would never happen – his relationship with the Suns and most notably the toxicity between him and Paul."

nbaanalysis.net : Suns should trade Chris Paul to Nets for Kyrie Irving

James Piercey suggests the Suns give up Paul and Josh Okogie for Kyrie Irving.

He writes: "Of course, Kyrie Irving isn’t young on NBA standards. At 30, he’s got little room left to improve. With that said, Chris Paul is 37. That’s ancient on NBA standards. Irving may be declining in three years, but Paul will likely be retired. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns’ core of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges are all comfortably on the right side of 30. They’re a talented core, but they run the risk of combustion following Paul’s decline. This deal allows them to at least extend their shelf-life. Granted, they’ll be relying on Irving – always a risky proposition. With that said, if he’s willing to play basketball on a regular basis next year, the Suns may not skip a beat. Getting younger while maintaining its success in recent years is a tremendous win for this organization."

Could Landry Shamet be on the track block for the Suns?

Bleacher Report: Suns should trade for Sacramento Kings' Richaun Holmes

Dan Favale has Phoenix giving up Jae Crowder for the center.

He writes: "Crowder is a real loss for the Suns. But he's on an expiring contract, and they have Cameron Johnson's next deal to consider. Moving Crowder makes including Mikal Bridges in a KD trade even more prohibitive, but, you know, we're talking about Kevin Durant. You figure that out later. Sacramento shouldn't have any qualms with this framework. It still needs defensive wings. Crowder will hold up against assignments to which Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray are less suited, and he doesn't jeopardize the Kings' "De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and a Metric Crapton of Shooting" model."

Last Word on Sports: Suns should trade for Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon

Dylan Guest has Phoenix giving up Landry Shamet, Dario Saric and a 2025 first-round NBA draft pick for Gordon.

He writes: "The Suns eventually fell apart to the Mavericks in the Western Conference second round. The most apparent hole for the Suns in that series was their lack of a solid ball handler and scorer off the bench. Chris Paul went into funks and struggled with foul trouble, so if him and Devin Booker were off the floor, the Suns could barely score. Gordon is an excellent player to fill this void, and he also carries plenty of playoff experience under his belt. Houston gets an expiring contract in Saric. They’re focusing on developing more young players, so it’s unlikely Saric gets a major role. Shamet, however, can earn a role as a shooter and defender off the bench. If not, he’ll eventually be a solid trade chip. Finally, the Rockets get an eventual first-round pick in return for one of their seasoned veterans."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

