Phoenix Suns teammates strongly defend Deandre Ayton after career playoff-low performance

Jock Landale vehemently defended Deandre Ayton after the Phoenix Suns starting center received a heap of criticism following his playoff career-low four-point performance in Game 3 Friday night against Denver.

“Look, it’s tough for me to sit back and just be OK with all the slander that’s thrown DA’s way,” Landale said after Saturday’s practice as fourth-seeded Phoenix looks to even up this Western Conference semifinals series in Sunday’s Game 4 at Footprint Center.

“People are making him out to be like he’s this selfish individual who is playing terribly all the time, but it’s Deandre Ayton. DA has had 30 (points) and 20 (rebounds) game on the regular for a month at times this season. He’s held down some big-time areas of games throughout the year and I’m kind of sick of everyone s****** on him nonstop.”

Suns coach Monty Williams sat Ayton the final 4:57 of Friday's 121-114 victory over the No. 1 seeded Nuggets.

Landale replaced Ayton and closed the game. Landale ended the night with a plus-10 in 22 minutes while Ayton had a minus-4 in 25 minutes.

“(Ayton) was into the game regardless,” Suns superstar Kevin Durant said after Game 3.

“He was on the same page with us, encouraging us, cheering for us when he was on the bench. I think DA just wants to be out there, he wants to contribute, and he wants to play well every single night. He wants to do everything right. Sometimes it can be a little frustrating when you don’t get the opportunity to showcase what you can do sometimes, but that’s just the nature of a team. Next guy got to step up and everybody just got to support. Looking forward to a big game from him next game.”

Ayton didn’t speak with the media after Game 3 or following Saturday’s practice, but he had plenty of teammates come to his defense with Landale being the most vocal.

“I know it comes with the business and I know that’s your guys’ job and it is other people’s right to say what they want to say, but DA has been f****** great for us,” Landale said.

Shooting 2-of-6 from the field, Ayton was visibly upset after being taken out, but he later advised Landale on how to defend Nikola Jokic during a timeout after Jokic’s 3-point play pulled Denver within five points, 109-104, with 3:04 left.

Landale fouled Jokic on the play.

“He was telling me the tendencies,” Landale said about Ayton’s talk with him during the timeout.

“DA has had a lot of experience guarding Jok. He's done a really good job and he was just telling me this is what he's trying to get to so know that. That's the first time I've really matched up with Jok my whole career. He was letting me know where he wants to go.”

Ayton had 14 matchups against Jokic going into the playoffs with the Suns and Nuggets splitting those outcomes. He more than held his own in most of those battles, but Jokic has clearly gotten the better of the matchup in this series.

The reigning two-time MVP is averaging 31 points, 17.3 rebounds and nine assists through three games as he posted an insane triple double of 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in Game 3.

Ayton is averaging just 10.7 points, eight rebounds and committed 13 total fouls to Jokic’s 12, but took time to help Landale when he could’ve sulked.

“In the moment, you typically know those things, but it’s good to have a reinforcement at that time,” Landale continued. “It’s a little guesswork because (Jokic) can do it all. It was really about hitting him his tendencies and what I was trying to take away."

Landale praised Ayton for helping him just minutes after being subbed out of the game.

“For him to do that for me, he could’ve very easily been pissed and moaned about I’m coming out of the game with seven minutes to go, who has said anything about that,” Landale said. “Who has said anything about DA coming up to me and you know what, I’m going to take myself out of my own situation and really reinforce what Jok’s tendencies are and encourage me a lot more because we’re in a man’s league and a lot of times, encouragement is left out of this thing.”

Landale added that Ayton is a “great teammate” and “great locker room guy” and blasted back at those who have said otherwise.

“It’s just bulls***,” Landale said. “If you watch when me and (Bismack Biyombo) are in the game and we do something well, DA is the first dude off that bench to stand up a clap and that speaks volumes about his character, but people seem to totally forget about that. That’s been something that DA has stood on all year and he’s continued to do that for other players around him, especially myself and Biz, is encourage us at times he’s not having the best night and he’s allowed to not have a great night."

Ayton grabbed nine rebounds in Game 3, but committed four fouls, missed what looked to be a sure layup or dunk and had a turnover in the fourth quarter that led to a quick Jokic bucket with 5:59 left in the game.

May 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guard Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Footprint Center.

A little more than a minute later, Williams put Landale back in the game for Ayton. Landale scored just six points, but made all three of his field goal attempts, grabbed nine rebounds and brought elements to the game that impacted the outcome in in Phoenix’s favor.

“Jock was giving us great energy,” Williams said after Game 3. “I thought his pressure on the rim, just in transition, opened up a ton of lanes for all of our guys to attack the paint tonight in transition and then he just scrapped. You couldn’t point out anything that he did from a high-level skill perspective, but he just scrapped and even when he was guarding (Jamal) Murray or guarding the smalls, he just competed.”

Williams’ move to play Landale instead of Ayton down the stretch certainly turned heads, but it is one that worked out for the Suns.

“Guys have tough games,” Williams said after Game 3. “DA didn’t have his best tonight but it’s great to have your brother out there that can pick it up for you.”

Ayton has been criticized for not playing with high energy on a consistent basis.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton laughs during practice on May 4, 2023, as the team prepares for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Landale isn’t trying to hear that, either.

“DA has got an incredible motor,” Landale barked back at the question. “Sometimes the way the game flows, he gets a little bit frustrated and more power to him. He’s allowed to let that affect him sometimes, but we try to keep on him about proving why he’s got that max contract and why he’s the No. 1 draft pick.”

The top overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ayton received a four-year, $133-million offer sheet from Indiana the Suns matched last summer.

“He has all the talent in the world to really go out there and do what he wants to do,” Landale continued. “I understand a little bit of it, but at the same time, it’s a tough transition for him sometimes when coming from being a focal point of an offense to now we’ve got Kevin Durant and Devin Booker putting up damn near 50 points a night and he’s got to change his game.”

Booker and Durant combined for 86 points in Game 3. Booker scored 47 points to match a playoff career high on 20-of-25 shooting while Durant dropped 39 on 12-of-31 shooting.

May 5, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Footprint Center.

Ayton has attempted a total of 27 shots from the field through three games in this series, making 16.

“There’s a little bit of a growing pain process in that, but at the same time, he still does so many good things for us," Landale said. "He’s a great guy on the bench, locker room guy. There’s so many positives that people just seem to leave out and blatantly ignore and they just want to harp on the negatives. I know part of that is trying to push him to be better, but sometimes the guy just needs to be left alone and I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Ayton’s teammates took time to talk with him when he was taken out the game in the fourth.

“It’s part of the game,” Suns forward Torrey Craig said. “Every night is not going to be your night. Some nights, you can’t get it going. It’s our job to keep encouraging him to make sure he’s staying focused, staying level headed and not letting it affect him in that game or the games to come.”

