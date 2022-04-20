Suns star Devin Booker leaves Game 2 loss to Pelicans with hamstring injury

Devin Booker left in the second half with tightness in his right hamstring, and did not return. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns lost their best player on Tuesday night, and it may end up costing them more than just Game 2.

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off the 125-114 upset to even up their opening-round playoff series with the top team in the Western Conference at the Footprint Center on Tuesday.

That win, however, came after Suns star Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury in the second half.

Booker left the game late in the third quarter following a massive first half performance and went right to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the final period, but the Suns quickly ruled him out of the rest of the game with what they called right hamstring tightness.

Official: Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). Will not return tonight. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2022

It’s unclear how severe that injury is, or how long he may be out. Booker missed a handful of games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but it was on his other leg.

Booker finished the night with 31 points while shooting 7-of-10 from the 3-point line, all of which came in the first half.

Despite his heroics, however, the Suns held just a five-point lead at halftime. That lead, after Booker left the contest, disappeared almost instantly. New Orleans snagged a seven-point advantage headed into the fourth quarter and then closed the game out on a 28-16 run spanning the final 7:30. The Pelicans held Phoenix to just one point in the final 2:25 of the game, too.

The Pelicans’ critical win came thanks to a huge outing from Brandon Ingram, who was just shy of recording his first career triple-double. Ingram finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on the night after shooting 13-of-21 from the field. C.J. McCollum added 23 points with nine assists and eight rebounds, too, while making six 3-pointers. They shot nearly 55% from behind the arc while draining 17 3-pointers, too.

Mikal Bridges added 19 points for the Suns, and Chris Paul finished with 17 points and 14 assists. Paul has now lost 14 straight playoff games that have been officiated by Scott Foster, too. The Suns were out-rebounded by 10 and had 12 turnovers on the night.

Though it’s unknown how serious Booker’s injury really is, it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Suns — who will now head on the road with their first series of the postseason tied up 1-1. If Booker is out for an extended period of time, the Pelicans could take full advantage.