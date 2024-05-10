Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia 'at fault' for ruining NBA team amid Frank Vogel's firing

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has come under fire by some NBA writers for his decisions since purchasing the Suns, with the latest being the choice to fire head coach Frank Vogel after one season.

One writer was particularly hard on Ishbia in a morning newsletter, calling the Suns coach "at fault" for the state of the Suns.

The writer, For the Win's Mike D. Sykes, II wrote: "There are some bad team owners in the NBA. James Dolan, Ted Leonsis, Tilman Fertitta. I could go on and on and on. The jury was out on the Suns’ new owner, Mat Ishbia. But I think the case just closed with the Suns firing Frank Vogel after one single season as the team’s head coach. News of Vogel getting fired broke on Thursday through a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. I couldn’t call it shocking, really. Somebody’s head had to roll after the Suns’ disappointing season and, well, it certainly wasn’t going to be the team owner’s. But in reality, that’s who’s at fault here."

Ouch.

Writer slams Mat Ishbia: 'Speedrun to becoming the most incompetent owner in the league'

But Sykes wasn't done.

He continued: "This Suns team stinks because Mat Ishbia couldn’t just relive his glory days at Michigan State by playing in some random rec league around his way like any other washed-up college athlete would. Nope. He’s too rich for that. Instead, he chose to buy an NBA team and run it into the ground. See why I keep telling y’all billionaires are dangerous? No one man should have all that power. …"

Sykes ended his newsletter with this burn of the Suns owner: "… This speedrun to becoming the most incompetent owner in the league has been quite the ride. For Suns fan’s sake, I hope he turns it around soon. I can’t imagine going from being in the NBA Finals a few years ago to this."

'What the hell are you doing?'

Sykes isn't the only person coming down hard on Ishbia for his team's firing of Vogel, and the current state of the NBA franchise.

Sports personality Mike Golic said on his show Friday: "I know it happens every year, coaches get fired, but every now and then you've got to look at ownership as well … He (Vogel) signed a 5-year $31M deal and got one year of it ... He's owed about $24 million dollars. I mean, what the hell are you doing? You're in cap hell with all the different layers of the NBA cap, you are just royally screwed. I don't get it. I think a lot is put on the coaches, which I get, I understand that, but as I've always said and I will never change my mind, more (should) be put on the players …

"Now, you are going to have three head coaches in three years, that to me, I look squarely at ownership on that."

"Frank Vogel signed a 5-year $31M deal and got one year of it ... He's owed $24M. What the Hell [is Mat Ishbia] doing?! A lot is put on the coaches, but as I've always said, more should be put on the players ... Now, they will have 3 Head Coaches in 3 years. I look squarely at… pic.twitter.com/eEb4ocLb1s — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) May 10, 2024

Social media always has thoughts, and many weighed in on the role Ishbia has played in the state of the Suns on X, formerly Twitter, with one person writing that the Suns owner "has no idea what he's doing."

Doesn’t seem to me that things will change much if current ownership keeps going down this path. So far Mat Ishbia reminds me of Ted Stepien. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 10, 2024

It's always fun when billionaire owners think that they can just successfully throw endless amounts of money at a basketball team.



Ishbia destroyed this team's future in the span of about a year. https://t.co/3kKUdLf21x — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) May 10, 2024

The “We don’t want to trade KD so we have to fire the coach” move. Didn’t work in Brooklyn, let’s see if it does here.



Vogel is a solid coach but this was the wrong team for him. Another total misfire by Jones/Ishbia.



James Jones and Vogel should’ve been a package deal. https://t.co/St05n1ycpO — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) May 9, 2024

Before Ishbia …Jones was Executive of the year making the Suns a top contender thru draft and trades….Jones is not responsible for that mess that’s Ishbia being the typical know it all billionaire that doesn’t know ish about how to build a solid team just wanted “super team”… — Jazzymom (@CyntHarp) May 10, 2024

Mat Ishbia has no idea what he’s doing lmao https://t.co/yPstWbvw5l — idk (@harrisonmc15) May 10, 2024

I have no hope for this team as long as Ishbia owns them. We traded one poor for another poor but the new poor thinks he’s a rich when he’s just not. — Kevin McBride (@CommentsWithKev) May 10, 2024

Ishbia needs to stop meddling. — CLEburner (@burnerCLE) May 10, 2024

Never seen an owner ruin a good team the way Ishbia has. It doesnt matter who the GM is if he’s just going to overrule everything https://t.co/n7DJFkdrpP — melo stan account (@mooosetradamus) May 10, 2024

Ishbia is already bottom 5 owner in the league lmao — Lakers101 (@bray_lo23) May 10, 2024

Ishbia is way too involved here. Sabotaged everything James Jones did now trying to demote the man for decisions you made https://t.co/49FJL1vWKi — Himbu (@Chibunine_) May 10, 2024

Is Mat Ishbia the worst owner RN?



New owner syndrome on steroids — Sravan (@SravanNBA) May 10, 2024

