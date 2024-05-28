Phoenix Suns' Isaiah Thomas says he was confronted by person brandishing assault weapon

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas is grateful to be alive after staring down the barrel of a gun on Memorial Day.

Thomas said in a pair of social media posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday that he and a group of friends were approached by "a kid'' who brandished an AK-47 assault rifle at them.

He said the incident occurred in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, and the gunman backed off after recognizing Thomas as the NBA player from the city.

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.

"Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!! I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn’t for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE," Thomas wrote in the first post on Tuesday, which included a praying hands emoji.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas spoke more about the harrowing experience in a second post.

"We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!"

Thomas, 35, didn't disclose any other information about the attack.

After nine total years in the NBA since he was drafted by Sacramento in 2011 and on 10 different teams, the two-time All-Star Thomas signed with the Suns on a 10-day contract on March 20. Thomas signed the same type of deal after that initial 10-day expired, then was signed for the remainder of the season on April 9.

That was a 10-year reunion for Thomas with the Suns after he had a brief stint in the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars in early March as part of his comeback to the NBA.

He played only during blowout victories or losses for the Suns toward the end of this season and averaged just 1.3 points in six appearances. That was before Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference playoffs' first round by Minnesota in April.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns' Thomas says he survived AK-47 rifle attack on Memorial Day