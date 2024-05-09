Advertisement

Phoenix Suns head coach history: Frank Vogel fired as NBA team's 21st coach

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·3 min read

The Phoenix Suns have had 21 different head coaches in their history, with Jerry Colangelo spending two stints as the team's coach and Cotton Fitzsimmons spending three stints leading the team.

Take a look at each of the franchise's head coaches through the years, from Johnny Kerr (1968-69) to the recently fired Frank Vogel (2023-24).

John MacLeod is the franchise's coaching wins leader, with 579 regular season wins from 1973-87.

Paul Westphal had the highest win percentage in the regular season as Suns coach, at .685.

Three Suns coaches have been named the NBA's Coach of the Year: Fitzsimmons (1988-89), Mike D'Antoni (2004-05) and Monty Williams (2021-22).

Frank Vogel fired as Suns coach: How social media reacted to NBA firing

1968-1969: Johnny Kerr

  • Regular season record: 31-89

  • Regular season win percentage: .258

1970: Jerry Colangelo

  • Regular season record: 24-20

  • Regular season win percentage: .545

  • Playoff record: 3-4

  • Playoff win percentage: .429

1970-1972: Cotton Fitzsimmons

  • Regular season record: 97-67

  • Regular season win percentage: .591

1972: Butch van Breda Kolff

  • Regular season record: 3-4

  • Regular season win percentage: .429

Jerry Colangelo is better known as the one-time owner of the Phoenix Suns, but he also spent two stints as the team's head coach.
Jerry Colangelo is better known as the one-time owner of the Phoenix Suns, but he also spent two stints as the team's head coach.

1972-1973: Jerry Colangelo

  • Regular season record: 35-40

  • Regular season win percentage: .467

1973-1987: John MacLeod

  • Regular season record: 579-543

  • Regular season win percentage: .516

  • Playoff record: 37-44

  • Playoff win percentage: .457

1987: Dick Van Arsdale

  • Regular season record: 14-12

  • Regular season win percentage: .538

1987-1988: John Wetzel

  • Regular season record: 28-54

  • Regular season win percentage: .341

Phoenix Suns next head coach odds: Who will replace fired Frank Vogel?

1988-1992: Cotton Fitzsimmons

  • Regular season record: 217-111

  • Regular season win percentage: .662

  • Playoff record: 21-19

  • Playoff win percentage: .525

1992-1996: Paul Westphal

  • Regular season record: 191-88

  • Regular season win percentage: .685

  • Playoff record: 25-19

  • Playoff win percentage: .568

1996: Cotton Fitzsimmons

  • Regular season record: 27-22

  • Regular season win percentage: .551

  • Playoff record: 1-3

  • Playoff win percentage: .250

1996-1999: Danny Ainge

  • Regular season record: 136-90

  • Regular season win percentage: .602

  • Playoff record: 3-9

  • Playoff win percentage: .250

Cotton Fitzsimmons had three stints as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
Cotton Fitzsimmons had three stints as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

1999-2002: Scott Skiles

  • Regular season record: 116-79

  • Regular season win percentage: .595

  • Playoff record: 5-8

  • Playoff win percentage: .385

2002-03: Frank Johnson

  • Regular season record: 63-71

  • Regular season win percentage: .470

  • Playoff record: 2-4

  • Playoff win percentage: .333

2003-08: Mike D'Antoni

  • Regular season record: 253-136

  • Regular season win percentage: .650

  • Playoff record: 26-25

  • Playoff win percentage: .510

2008-09: Terry Porter

  • Regular season record: 28-23

  • Regular season win percentage: .549

More: Who's the frontrunner for Phoenix Suns job after Frank Vogel firing?

2009-13: Alvin Gentry

  • Regular season record: 145-116

  • Regular season win percentage: .556

  • Playoff record: 10-6

  • Playoff win percentage: .625

2013: Lindsey Hunter

  • Regular season record: 12-29

  • Regular season win percentage: .293

2013-2016: Jeff Hornacek

  • Regular season record: 101-112

  • Regular season win percentage: .474

2016-17: Earl Watson

  • Regular season record: 33-85

  • Regular season win percentage: .280

2017-18: Jay Triano

  • Regular season record: 21-58

  • Regular season win percentage: .266

2018-2019: Igor Kokoskov

  • Regular season record: 19-63

  • Regular season win percentage: .232

2019-2023: Monty Williams

  • Regular season record: 194-115

  • Regular season win percentage: .628

  • Playoff record: 27-19

  • Playoff win percentage: .587

2023-24: Frank Vogel

  • Regular season record: 49-33

  • Regular season win percentage: .598

  • Playoff record: 0-4

  • Playoff win percentage: .000

More: How did Kevin Durant to Miami Heat trade rumor start? 'I talked to him'

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns head coach history: NBA coaches who preceded Frank Vogel