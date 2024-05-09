Phoenix Suns head coach history: Frank Vogel fired as NBA team's 21st coach
The Phoenix Suns have had 21 different head coaches in their history, with Jerry Colangelo spending two stints as the team's coach and Cotton Fitzsimmons spending three stints leading the team.
Take a look at each of the franchise's head coaches through the years, from Johnny Kerr (1968-69) to the recently fired Frank Vogel (2023-24).
John MacLeod is the franchise's coaching wins leader, with 579 regular season wins from 1973-87.
Paul Westphal had the highest win percentage in the regular season as Suns coach, at .685.
Three Suns coaches have been named the NBA's Coach of the Year: Fitzsimmons (1988-89), Mike D'Antoni (2004-05) and Monty Williams (2021-22).
1968-1969: Johnny Kerr
Regular season record: 31-89
Regular season win percentage: .258
1970: Jerry Colangelo
Regular season record: 24-20
Regular season win percentage: .545
Playoff record: 3-4
Playoff win percentage: .429
1970-1972: Cotton Fitzsimmons
Regular season record: 97-67
Regular season win percentage: .591
1972: Butch van Breda Kolff
Regular season record: 3-4
Regular season win percentage: .429
1972-1973: Jerry Colangelo
Regular season record: 35-40
Regular season win percentage: .467
1973-1987: John MacLeod
Regular season record: 579-543
Regular season win percentage: .516
Playoff record: 37-44
Playoff win percentage: .457
1987: Dick Van Arsdale
Regular season record: 14-12
Regular season win percentage: .538
1987-1988: John Wetzel
Regular season record: 28-54
Regular season win percentage: .341
1988-1992: Cotton Fitzsimmons
Regular season record: 217-111
Regular season win percentage: .662
Playoff record: 21-19
Playoff win percentage: .525
1992-1996: Paul Westphal
Regular season record: 191-88
Regular season win percentage: .685
Playoff record: 25-19
Playoff win percentage: .568
1996: Cotton Fitzsimmons
Regular season record: 27-22
Regular season win percentage: .551
Playoff record: 1-3
Playoff win percentage: .250
1996-1999: Danny Ainge
Regular season record: 136-90
Regular season win percentage: .602
Playoff record: 3-9
Playoff win percentage: .250
1999-2002: Scott Skiles
Regular season record: 116-79
Regular season win percentage: .595
Playoff record: 5-8
Playoff win percentage: .385
2002-03: Frank Johnson
Regular season record: 63-71
Regular season win percentage: .470
Playoff record: 2-4
Playoff win percentage: .333
2003-08: Mike D'Antoni
Regular season record: 253-136
Regular season win percentage: .650
Playoff record: 26-25
Playoff win percentage: .510
2008-09: Terry Porter
Regular season record: 28-23
Regular season win percentage: .549
2009-13: Alvin Gentry
Regular season record: 145-116
Regular season win percentage: .556
Playoff record: 10-6
Playoff win percentage: .625
2013: Lindsey Hunter
Regular season record: 12-29
Regular season win percentage: .293
2013-2016: Jeff Hornacek
Regular season record: 101-112
Regular season win percentage: .474
2016-17: Earl Watson
Regular season record: 33-85
Regular season win percentage: .280
2017-18: Jay Triano
Regular season record: 21-58
Regular season win percentage: .266
2018-2019: Igor Kokoskov
Regular season record: 19-63
Regular season win percentage: .232
2019-2023: Monty Williams
Regular season record: 194-115
Regular season win percentage: .628
Playoff record: 27-19
Playoff win percentage: .587
2023-24: Frank Vogel
Regular season record: 49-33
Regular season win percentage: .598
Playoff record: 0-4
Playoff win percentage: .000
