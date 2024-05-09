Phoenix Suns head coach history: Frank Vogel fired as NBA team's 21st coach

The Phoenix Suns have had 21 different head coaches in their history, with Jerry Colangelo spending two stints as the team's coach and Cotton Fitzsimmons spending three stints leading the team.

Take a look at each of the franchise's head coaches through the years, from Johnny Kerr (1968-69) to the recently fired Frank Vogel (2023-24).

John MacLeod is the franchise's coaching wins leader, with 579 regular season wins from 1973-87.

Paul Westphal had the highest win percentage in the regular season as Suns coach, at .685.

Three Suns coaches have been named the NBA's Coach of the Year: Fitzsimmons (1988-89), Mike D'Antoni (2004-05) and Monty Williams (2021-22).

1968-1969: Johnny Kerr

Regular season record: 31-89

Regular season win percentage: .258

1970: Jerry Colangelo

Regular season record: 24-20

Regular season win percentage: .545

Playoff record: 3-4

Playoff win percentage: .429

1970-1972: Cotton Fitzsimmons

Regular season record: 97-67

Regular season win percentage: .591

1972: Butch van Breda Kolff

Regular season record: 3-4

Regular season win percentage: .429

Jerry Colangelo is better known as the one-time owner of the Phoenix Suns, but he also spent two stints as the team's head coach.

1972-1973: Jerry Colangelo

Regular season record: 35-40

Regular season win percentage: .467

1973-1987: John MacLeod

Regular season record: 579-543

Regular season win percentage: .516

Playoff record: 37-44

Playoff win percentage: .457

1987: Dick Van Arsdale

Regular season record: 14-12

Regular season win percentage: .538

1987-1988: John Wetzel

Regular season record: 28-54

Regular season win percentage: .341

1988-1992: Cotton Fitzsimmons

Regular season record: 217-111

Regular season win percentage: .662

Playoff record: 21-19

Playoff win percentage: .525

1992-1996: Paul Westphal

Regular season record: 191-88

Regular season win percentage: .685

Playoff record: 25-19

Playoff win percentage: .568

1996: Cotton Fitzsimmons

Regular season record: 27-22

Regular season win percentage: .551

Playoff record: 1-3

Playoff win percentage: .250

1996-1999: Danny Ainge

Regular season record: 136-90

Regular season win percentage: .602

Playoff record: 3-9

Playoff win percentage: .250

Cotton Fitzsimmons had three stints as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

1999-2002: Scott Skiles

Regular season record: 116-79

Regular season win percentage: .595

Playoff record: 5-8

Playoff win percentage: .385

2002-03: Frank Johnson

Regular season record: 63-71

Regular season win percentage: .470

Playoff record: 2-4

Playoff win percentage: .333

2003-08: Mike D'Antoni

Regular season record: 253-136

Regular season win percentage: .650

Playoff record: 26-25

Playoff win percentage: .510

2008-09: Terry Porter

Regular season record: 28-23

Regular season win percentage: .549

2009-13: Alvin Gentry

Regular season record: 145-116

Regular season win percentage: .556

Playoff record: 10-6

Playoff win percentage: .625

2013: Lindsey Hunter

Regular season record: 12-29

Regular season win percentage: .293

2013-2016: Jeff Hornacek

Regular season record: 101-112

Regular season win percentage: .474

2016-17: Earl Watson

Regular season record: 33-85

Regular season win percentage: .280

2017-18: Jay Triano

Regular season record: 21-58

Regular season win percentage: .266

2018-2019: Igor Kokoskov

Regular season record: 19-63

Regular season win percentage: .232

2019-2023: Monty Williams

Regular season record: 194-115

Regular season win percentage: .628

Playoff record: 27-19

Playoff win percentage: .587

2023-24: Frank Vogel

Regular season record: 49-33

Regular season win percentage: .598

Playoff record: 0-4

Playoff win percentage: .000

