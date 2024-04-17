Phoenix Suns Guard Grayson Allen Joins Top Tier Authentics Board

Grayson Allen is having a breakout season with the Phoenix Suns, and off the court he’s helping shape the future of a new sports-focused phygital tech company.

Top Tier Authentics (TTA) has named Allen to its inaugural board of directors. He will be joined by Darren Glover, vice president of gaming at VaynerSports, and former FaZe Clan president Greg Selkoe, among other executives. Allen, the lone NBA player on the advisory board, is also an investor in the authentication and experiences company, which launched last May.

“He’s very knowledgeable in the business world and adds a different lens to a conversation whenever we pick his brain,” TTA co-founder Andrew Rosen said in an interview. “He’s been super helpful and a responsive advisor and investor in this company.”

The news comes just a couple days after the 2018 first-round pick signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Suns. The former Duke University star couldn’t capitalize on name, image and likeness opportunities in college but will assist the company in helping its clients earn NIL money, as well as provide a trusted ear to bounce ideas off with the TTA brain trust.

The former NCAA champion will also be counted on for his connections within the basketball world, especially since TTA plans to incorporate more NBA players into its overall strategy.

“[Allen] also brings a really cool perspective to the way we structure deals,” Rosen said.

TTA is diving deep into the collegiate realm as it announced a partnership with University of Tennessee athletics last month. Through that deal, the New York-based private company created a collection of signed and authenticated college basketball memorabilia for this year’s squad. It is also in the NIL business with the University of Georgia and University of Michigan, where it generates revenue for football players through licensed memorabilia via Amazon Fan Shop.

TTA, which also recently extended its partnership with golf trick guru Coach Rusty, considers itself the first company to offer an experiential authenticity platform that the company says provides instant verification for artwork, collectibles and other products. As TTA grows, it plans to get active in an array of other verticals including cannabis, media and consumer goods.

