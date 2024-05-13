Phoenix Suns' future NBA Draft pick situation is dire, but not as dire as insider claims

There is a big misconception out there that the Phoenix Suns have traded away all of their future draft picks, making their current roster situation very dire.

But while their roster situation is dire, it is not as dire as some people want to make it out to be at least in terms of the team's future NBA draft picks. Phoenix still will have several first-round NBA Draft picks over the next several years.

NBA Insider Rachel Nichols fell victim to this misconception recently when she talked about the lack of Suns' future NBA draft picks on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"They have one first-round draft pick for the next six years," Nichols said. "Just one, this coming year and this summer and that's it. So they don't have roster flexibility."

Only that is not true.

The Suns are replacing Frank Vogel with Mike Budenholzer, but it's hard to see what substantively changes considering how limited Phoenix's roster is right now. Bud's real best hope is that this team gets a lot healthier next year, but even then, would you pick them in the West? pic.twitter.com/orF2x3naFF — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 10, 2024

Phoenix Suns' future first-round NBA draft picks

Despite Nichols' assertion (and that of other NBA insiders and writers), the Phoenix Suns currently have several future picks in the first round of the NBA draft.

The Suns traded their 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Nets in the Kevin Durant deal, but contrary to some NBA insiders, they will be making first-round picks in several future NBA drafts with their current situation, even if they aren't very favorable.

The team owns the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In 2026 and some other future drafts, the Suns do have some complicated pick swaps in place, but they will be able to make a pick.

For simplicity's sake, it will be the least favorable between the Suns, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies (RealGM details all of the Suns' future pick swaps, which are complicated, here).

In 2028, Phoenix also currently holds a pick, but after pick swaps, it will be the least favorable of the Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Wizards.

2030 also finds the Suns currently with a first-round draft pick after pick swaps, the least favorable of Phoenix, Washington and Memphis.

The Phoenix Suns' NBA draft situation isn't as dire as some NBA analysts would lead you to believe.

Social media had a field day with the Suns' NBA draft picks misconception:

It’s amazing they get paid to talk sports and they don’t seem to know what the hell they are talking about



It’s to the point where random dude on twitter knows more than these talking heads — Maserati Turd Ferguson (@reluctant_DMD) May 12, 2024

Yep - I already tweeted @Rachel__Nichols that information yesterday. Of course, never got a response or correction from her. Why mess with her storyline when the facts just get in the way :(https://t.co/srkIIbkAdY — Chris In Phoenix (@ckoz12) May 12, 2024

Rachel - please stop saying the Suns have only one 1st round pick in the next 6 years. Not true. Suns have a 1st round pick in 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2031. — Chris In Phoenix (@ckoz12) May 10, 2024

I guess reporting facts isn't a thing anymore — Suns fan (@Deezsuns) May 12, 2024

Can't bring reality into their equation Tim, not like they're paid millions to do research for their job that the average sports fan does for fun. — Daniel Herrera (@DANYO_SON) May 12, 2024

Insane that people like this don’t even do their research pic.twitter.com/RTiIhzria5 — roy (@roymccoy22) May 12, 2024

