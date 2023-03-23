Phoenix Suns fans slam officiating, referees after loss to Los Angeles Lakers: 'No chance'

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had some strong words about the officiating in his team's 122-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in a game in which the Lakers outshot the Suns 46-20 at the free-throw line.

As did Suns stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

But they weren't the only ones to question the officials after the game, a game in which Phoenix was whistled for 31 fouls and Los Angeles was called for 20.

NBA fans, and Suns fans, took to social media to criticize the referees in the game, particularly Scott Foster, who has a history with the Suns, and Paul, in the aftermath of the game.

Many of them slammed the officials and shared videos as proof of the poor performance by the refs and what they believe to be a bias against Phoenix.

I hate the Suns don’t get it twisted- but Devin Booker (top 15 player in the league) doesn’t get this call and AUSTIN REAVES gets this call.



The Lakers have shot TWENTY SEVEN free throws in the first half compared to 8 by the Suns. https://t.co/SRjk1TcxsB pic.twitter.com/ThCzuolN8r — WolvesFever (@WolvesFever) March 23, 2023

Book doesn’t get a call here this is such a joke 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kZmygTlFqm — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 23, 2023

The Phoenix Suns’ free throw disparity in the last six games:



- vs Lakers: 20 to 46

- vs Thunder: 24 to 36

- vs Magic: 17 to 23

- vs Bucks: 16 to 37

- vs Warriors: 22 to 24

- vs Kings 22 to 37



A 121 to 203(!) free throw difference against their opponents pic.twitter.com/tLYW8lkIFO — Suns Lead (@SunsLead) March 23, 2023

The two games on ESPN tonight:



1) Mavs threaten to protest the result despite shooting 10 more FTs than the Warriors, Luka signals the refs are being paid off.



2) Lakers shoot 46 FTs, Suns complain all game, both teams hate Scott Foster.



The NBA has a refereeing problem. https://t.co/6ghxfQQjse — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 23, 2023

It's so fairly obvious that the Suns do not give a fair whistle. Book and the team should call out the refs until the first sentence is backwards — The AZ Bambietta Fan (Suns vs Refs 24/7) (@AZBambiettaFan) March 23, 2023

This Suns vs the Refs is getting old — Patrick. (@GQPatty) March 23, 2023

Lakers vs suns more like blind refs and lakers vs suns 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6nWXgV77Gb — shakib chowdhury (@B00KERJR) March 23, 2023

Sorry NBA, your refs are either ABHORRENT or CORRUPT- you can’t miss these calls smells like two week old carp sitting in the AZ Sun!!! pic.twitter.com/L0Bo06lKbl — TRUTHSAYER (@TruthsayerGr) March 23, 2023

The Lakers out free throwed the Suns 46-20 and they knew why https://t.co/HARvLITDqw — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) March 23, 2023

Did we play amazing tonight? Hell no. Were there issues on both offense and defense? Yes. But you 100% can not overlook the free throw disparity game after game. It’s a team issue. The league is allowing this to happen. It’s apparent the refs are one sided against the Suns. — mrskmart2015 (@mrskmart2015) March 23, 2023

Initially called a foul on Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt complains, call is changed, Suns have to use their challenge, challenge successful.



All I want is for Devin Booker to get an ounce of respect from officials.pic.twitter.com/fW5ClVKoPx — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 23, 2023

NBA officials Twitter account tomorrow: the official correctly did not call a foul as the wrist is part of the ball.

pic.twitter.com/KPmzFdQUAH — Stu (@SunsFanStu) March 23, 2023

Austin Reaves gets a Hall of Fame whistle even against great players. pic.twitter.com/7tFgBQ9UM1 — Nek (@msubobcat39) March 23, 2023

That “Scott Foster reffing y’all, stay locked in” line from D’Angelo Russell came immediately after Foster called a foul on the Suns to give AD free throws. The league has found itself in a place where teams gameplan for specific referees. Not great — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 23, 2023

Phoenix Suns playing 8 against 5 again tonight. Dishonest NBA referees again — Steve Willis (@RealSteveWillis) March 23, 2023

The Phoenix Suns shouldn’t be expected to reach the summit of MT Everest every night with a 200 lb referee on their back. #Suns #NBA — Larry Legend (@wheelchairLGN) March 23, 2023

The Lakers had 26 more free-throw attempts than the Suns in a game officiated by Scott Foster.



Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/8wsckN1eAn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 23, 2023

Congratulations to Scott Foster for covering Lakers +40 free throws — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) March 23, 2023

Scott Foster is a supremely talented individual ... pic.twitter.com/aSD5GmCWat — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch1) March 23, 2023

Scott Foster cannot be allowed to officiate Suns games. It’s gotten to that point. — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 23, 2023

Haha We had Scott Foster playing for us last night …Suns had no chance LOL — Kyle Dodd (KD) (@K_Dodd3) March 23, 2023

What do you think: Were the Suns right to fume over the free-throw and foul disparity in their loss to the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line on Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns shot 20 free throws as a team.

