Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker reps Detroit by wearing Tigers gear on Lions sideline

Phoenix Suns superstar and Grand Rapids native Devin Booker was on the Ford Field sidelines for the Detroit Lions' game against the Carolina Panthers.

Booker, who is in town for the Suns' preseason matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, hung out pregame with Lions legend Calvin Johnson in Tigers gear. Booker made the stop pregame before heading down Woodward to Little Caesars arena for his game.

Booker said it was his first time in Ford Field. He's been able to witness a dominant first half from Detroit, who leads 28-7 at the break.

Booker moved from Michigan to Mississippi when he was a sophomore in high school to live with his father. He did not return to Michigan for college, but said he keeps close tabs to the pro teams besides the Pistons as a fan. Booker had a long line of fans waiting for autographs at Little Caesars Arena and he spent time happily obliging.

Devin Booker signing autographs back in home state of Michigan.



Phoenux Suns staying night in Detroit. hanging with team owner Mat Ishbia, will get work in Monday there before returning to Phoenix.



Shootaround Tuesday for preseason game vs. defending NBA champion Nuggets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eKI9HIrVxA — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 8, 2023

Booker will be back in Michigan again early in the regular season on Nov. 5 for a matchup with the Pistons. It is one of just two matchups for the Pistons and championship-contending Suns during the season.

Phoenix Suns team owner Mat Ishbia certainly has his imprint on Detroit through his company, United Wholesale Mortgage. #Suns pic.twitter.com/J5UVoPo0yj — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 8, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker reps Detroit before game vs. Pistons