Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton trade speculation, rumors intensify after Bradley Beal deal

The Phoenix Suns have made the first huge splash of the NBA offseason by landing guard Bradley Beal in a huge trade with the Washington Wizards.

Could they soon make another huge splash by trading center Deandre Ayton?

NBA trade speculation is swirling around the Suns big man after Phoenix's trade for Beal, with many NBA insiders speculating about the former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick's future in Arizona.

Could Phoenix trade Ayton for roster depth behind Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?

NBA trade speculation surrounds Deandre Ayton in the aftermath of the Bradley Beal trade for the Phoenix Suns:

Liam McKeone writes: "Phoenix, however, still has one asset they can trade to bring back rotation players to build out the roster: Deandre Ayton. He averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds last season while improving his rim protection a bit. Nobody thinks Ayton is worth the $30ish million annually he's making but he's also still only 24 years-old and the physical potential is very obvious. Somebody in the NBA thinks they can turn Ayton into a dominant big man with a change of scenery, one that both sides would probably welcome given how chilly things have been over the last two years."

VOTE: Should the #Suns trade Deandre Ayton after trading for Bradley Beal? (Speculation swirls: https://t.co/yAGcSNdbLR) @azcentral — azcentral sports (@azcsports) June 19, 2023

Charles Curtis has the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets among the potential landing spots for Ayton.

One of them has Phoenix getting Royce O'Neal from the Nets Brooklyn Nets and John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks in a wild 4-team trade.

Heavy.com: Suns 'confident' in dealing Deandre Ayton after Bradley Beal trade

An NBA GM told Sean Deveney: “There are teams that will come calling for him. The Suns know that. He is on the backburner but they’re ready to move him as soon as the right thing comes along. And at this point, if they can get a couple of really solid role players, that will be the right thing for them. That might not happen until we get into Summer League, though.”

One NBA executive told him: “They (the Suns) are confident they can get something done. Not everybody is going to get just what they want in the next two weeks in the draft and trades and free agency, and if Deandre is not already gone, he is going to look very good to a team like Portland or Charlotte or Dallas.”

Paolo Songco writes: "Ayton is under contract with the Suns for the next three years, where he is going to pocket over $100 million. This is a number that the Celtics seem uncomfortable with, so it appears that Boston will be looking elsewhere to fill their frontcourt needs. The 6-foot-11 center would have been a good addition for Boston, but as it turns out, not at that price."

Dave King writes: "I’m sure they would love to keep Ayton, but the math just doesn’t work with the salary cap limitations. The Suns have to trade him for quantity in the form for 2-3 quality rotation players and hopefully a first round pick or two. That seems paltry for a former No. 1 overall pick with career averages of 16 points and 10 rebounds per game who set a new league record for most double-doubles in a playoffs at age 22 or younger. But Ayton and the Suns have had a strained relationship for years that culminated poorly for the team in the last two playoff runs."

NBA trade speculation swirled around Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns on NBA Twitter:

The Suns acquire Bradley Beal without giving up Deandre Ayton, who will now presumably be used in a separate trade to add much-needed depth around their superstar trio.



Suns are nowhere close to finished making big moves. https://t.co/DpstWULf3r — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 18, 2023

Will the Suns hang onto Deandre Ayton or trade him for additional depth? pic.twitter.com/I0Mec4AszM — Whistle (@WhistleSports) June 19, 2023

As great as the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can be, the Suns big issue still exists: a major lack of depth. What will Phoenix’s supporting cast look like? What happens to DeAndre Ayton? I’m sure the Suns will look to move him, but the market seems dry. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 18, 2023

So which two or three players are the Suns trading Deandre Ayton for? — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 18, 2023

The Suns need to be able to turn Deandre Ayton into a couple contributors, but I’m not sure his trade value is up there. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 18, 2023

I’m curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?@wojespn has described Ayton’s market as “lean” and said PHX has to prepare for the “very likely possibility” that Ayton is back. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 18, 2023

The Suns next move should absolutely be trying to trade Deandre Ayton for some role players to fill out the roster



Ideally get a true point guard in the deal — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) June 18, 2023

The Suns now only have four players under guaranteed contracts:



Kevin Durant

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Deandre Ayton



$161.5M total for those four and not much flexibility to make more changes.



The big question: Does Ayton get moved?



I’d bring back free agents TJ Warren, Josh… https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 18, 2023

The Bradley Beal trade to Suns from Wizards is seismic. But entering Year 2 of his $251 million contract he signed last summer and sending Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to Washington Wizards likely pushes Deandre Ayton more on the trading block to free up more room to pay Beal. — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) June 18, 2023

I think they’d love to trade him to reallocate those resources to a starting caliber wing and a real backup PG but it’s offer dependent. Think those offers get worse after the Beal deal bc teams will know how badly they want it. Not a bad thing to have Ayton back to start year. https://t.co/kJuTI8V3rG — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) June 18, 2023

I remain surprised the Wizards opted for the Suns’ offer over Miami’s, but that no-trade clause for Beal must’ve loomed large there. Now it’s a question of how the Suns round out the rest of their roster, and it feels like a Deandre Ayton trade is their best avenue to do so — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 18, 2023

Trying to be happy about the Beal trade knowing Ayton is 100% getting traded pic.twitter.com/uw4HYwVkMl — Andy (@andyroche16) June 18, 2023

We got Beal for peanuts LMAO. Now trade Ayton for 3 great role players and the Suns will win the next 2 chips as long as no injuries happen. Been praying for times like this https://t.co/m7RZTebjih — KDprime (@forthefacts) June 18, 2023

Suns get Beal and only have to give up two useless players in CP3 / Shamet

Then they keep Ayton and trade him for good role players



It’s over man https://t.co/uS6TyOMl4A pic.twitter.com/ofq7qsZS93 — 😶‍🌫️ (@RingsExist) June 17, 2023

The Phoenix Suns are hitting the nukes rn.



They ain’t got no bench though.



But...



Ayton/KD/Booker/Beal is a strong foundation..



I would trade Ayton for some role players and picks tbh — CJ Errickson (@CJE_NFL) June 18, 2023

Beal was really able to drive his own price down with the no trade. Assuming Ayton will be moved at some point soon — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) June 18, 2023

There’s not much of a trade market for Deandre Ayton, per @wojespn on @ryenarussillo’s podcast (https://t.co/aHgfuGXMnc):



“I think the hard part for Phoenix right now is Deandre Ayton’s market is lean. They have to be prepared they’ll have Deandre Ayton back. … They have to… pic.twitter.com/OPMQ0m8Brc — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 17, 2023

