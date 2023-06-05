Phoenix Suns' coaching staff turning heads with Frank Vogel, Kevin Young and David Fizdale

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
2
David Fizdale previously coached with Frank Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers&#39; coaching staff. They are set to reunite on the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns.
David Fizdale previously coached with Frank Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff. They are set to reunite on the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns have been busy constructing new head coach Frank Vogel's coaching staff.

That construction is turning heads.

The Suns have added former NBA head coach David Fizdale to Vogel's staff, in addition to retaining Kevin Young as the top assistant, giving the Suns a "Big 3" of coaches on the sideline for the 2023-24 season.

And owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones and Vogel aren't done adding to the coaching staff yet.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

More: NBA Insider roasted after Phoenix Suns' Frank Vogel hire: 'It's gonna be Kevin Young'

'Cooking with fire': How NBA Twitter reacted to Phoenix Suns' coaching staff moves

How do you feel about the coaching staff the Phoenix Suns are constructing?

Advertisement

Who is Frank Vogel?: 5 things to know about new Phoenix Suns head coach

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Frank Vogel turning heads with coaching staff hires

Recommended Stories