Phoenix Suns' coaching staff turning heads with Frank Vogel, Kevin Young and David Fizdale

David Fizdale previously coached with Frank Vogel on the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff. They are set to reunite on the coaching staff for the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns have been busy constructing new head coach Frank Vogel's coaching staff.

That construction is turning heads.

The Suns have added former NBA head coach David Fizdale to Vogel's staff, in addition to retaining Kevin Young as the top assistant, giving the Suns a "Big 3" of coaches on the sideline for the 2023-24 season.

And owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones and Vogel aren't done adding to the coaching staff yet.

'Cooking with fire': How NBA Twitter reacted to Phoenix Suns' coaching staff moves

Kevin Young AND David Fizdale on Frank Vogel’s coaching staff? Very well done — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 5, 2023

Wow… David Fizdale and Kevin Young. 😳 The Suns are making me eat my words about my concerns with a new head coach. — Makayla Perkins (@MakaylaEPerkins) June 5, 2023

Suns coaching staff is stacking up nicely.



Frank Vogel, Kevin Young, and David Fizdale.



It’s nice to have an owner with deep pockets. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) June 5, 2023

Fizdale brings a cool background having been around the Big 3 Heat, two stops as a HC, and then a stint in the Jazz front office last year https://t.co/dpdkJhPqXx — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) June 5, 2023

Frank Vogel

Kevin Young

David Fizdale



Exactly what I wanted for our team. We needed more leadership and experienced coaches. Good stuff Mat! — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 5, 2023

Fizdale's hiring is another aggressive move from owner Mat Ishbia. Just last week, he made Kevin Young the highest-paid assistant at $2 million a year.



Fizdale could make between $1.3 and $1.5 million, per @Gambo987. Ishbia's paying whatever it takes to try and win a title. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) June 5, 2023

Vogel. Young. Fizdale.



The REAL Big 3 in Phoenix. https://t.co/C2eyEzIgSH — Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt) June 5, 2023

The Suns are putting together an excellent coaching staff w/ Frank Vogel, Kevin Young, & David Fizdale. Great way to start the offseason. — Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) June 5, 2023

LOVE ME SOME FIZDALE BABY!!!!! https://t.co/bUuMAdsB72 — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) June 5, 2023

The Utah Jazz are losing David Fizdale to the Phoenix Suns, League Sources tell The Athletic. @wojespn first on the news. Fizdale made a decision this afternoon. The Jazz tried to keep him. In the end, Phoenix made him a significant financial commitment — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 5, 2023

Solid 1-2 punch of assisants with KY and Fizdale https://t.co/f9pc55eU0y — JReid☀️😼🏴‍☠️ (@JReidNBA) June 5, 2023

Fizdale heading to PHX!!

Love this

pic.twitter.com/AmVFMqzCVQ — Alan Christensen (@alanchr5412) June 5, 2023

Frank Vogel, Kevin Young and David Fizdale. Not bad… https://t.co/aZIViGD5hv — Dashawn Abrams (@dashawn_abrams) June 5, 2023

David Fizdale is loved by so many Vets. This is becoming a strong coaching staff behind Frank Vogel — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) June 5, 2023

I’m stunned we were able to keep Kevin Young



Add Fizdale as an assistant, and we’re cooking with fire



I’m no longer whelmed about the hire — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) June 5, 2023

The Suns are hiring Jazz associate GM David Fizdale as an assistant coach. Man our coaching staff is gonna be crazy!! — Bird Droppings (@BirdmanofAZ) June 5, 2023

How do you feel about the coaching staff the Phoenix Suns are constructing?

