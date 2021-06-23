Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul passes exam, cleared to return for Game 3 vs. LA Clippers, according to report

The Phoenix Suns have had little issue handling the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, staking themselves to a 2-0 lead with a pair of home victories as the series moves to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

And they could be returning to maximum strength by the next tip-off.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Suns point guard Chris Paul passed a cardio exam Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his comeback in Game 3 against one of his former teams. Paul had missed the first two games of the series after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocol last week.

Chris Paul should make his return in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, per Yahoo Sports.

Game 3 is Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN).

In 10 postseason games, Paul has averaged 15.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. The Suns bested the Lakers in six games and dispatched the Denver Nuggets with a four-game sweep to send Phoenix to its first conference final since 2010.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suns' Chris Paul cleared to play Game 3 vs. Clippers, per report