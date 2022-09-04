New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale talks role, trades, Moxie Coffee Co. and mate Aron Baynes' comeback

San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Run the floor. Rebound. Knock down shots.

That’s what Jock Landale looks to deliver at an even higher level for Phoenix Suns after his rookie season in San Antonio.

“That’s kind of the three things that I grade myself on from game to game,” said the 6-11 Landale, who averaged 4.9 points on 49.5% shooting (32.6% from 3) and 2.6 boards in 54 games with the Spurs last season.

“This year, I’ve got to take it up a notch compared to what I did last year, and I think had I been given the opportunity last year to really settle in that role, I would’ve done extremely well. I think that I can bring that to this Suns' team this year and continue to evolve within that role.”

The Republic caught up with the 26-year-old Australian weeks before training camp to talk about battles against the Suns last season, his path to Phoenix, connecting with new teammates, his mate, former Suns big Aron Baynes, returning from paralysis after spinal cord injury — and adjusting to the Valley heat.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale battle for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

‘It’s bloody hot, but the city itself is awesome’

DR: What’s your first impressions of the city?

JL: "The first thing that stands out is the heat right now, right. It’s bloody hot, but the city itself is awesome. We’ve had a chance to kind of get around and check out the majority of Scottsdale. We’re kind of finding our bread and butter when it comes to the restaurant scene and that’s something we’re going to enjoy during our off time. We’ve had a walk through a few malls, down a few strips of shops and whatnot and kind of discovering the coffee scene, which has been a pleasant surprise.”

Landale and his fiancée, India Maddern, are “huge” coffee drinkers and have identified Moxie Coffee Co. as their favorite place thus far.

Moxie Coffee Co. opened on May 8, 2021, on the bottom floor of The Art apartments on 16th Street in Phoenix.

JL: “I was actually talking to the owners a couple of days ago because we’ve pretty much gone there every day. It’s very Australian. They’ve picked up a few tricks and a couple of them have gone out and lived in Australia as well. They’ve picked up a few things from our coffee scene down under and trying to bring it out and put their own spin on it here and I think they’ve crushed it. Probably the best coffee I’ve had in America so far. It’s phenomenal, man. It’s really good coffee.”

The couple have ventured outside of the coffee scene, though.

JL: “Phoenix itself is beautiful. We’re really enjoying kind of exploring that and we’re starting to broaden out a little bit even further. We just went out to Flagstaff and Sedona the last couple of days. Those areas are breathtaking. They’re some of the most beautiful places I’ve seen in America. All in all, we’re over the moon.”

'First wake-up call'

DR: What were those days like when you were traded to Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray deal June 30 and then moved to Phoenix for cash considerations July 6?

JL: “We had our engagement party during the offseason right before trade period. Maybe like a month before trade period. So I really wasn’t thinking about free agency. It was my first one. So I never experienced it before. I really wasn’t thinking too much about it and then when the time came that we were going to be on the move, it was pretty nerve racking just cause you never really know as a minimum player, how many trades you’re going to be involved in.”

Being traded to Atlanta was an eye opener for Landale, but he’s thrilled about ending up in Phoenix.

JL: “That was kind of my first wake-up call that this is a business and there isn’t a whole lot of loyalty involved in the sport. That’s just the way it is and just came to terms to that pretty quickly I suppose, but obviously, I’m super pumped to be with the Suns now because they’re always an organization I looked at and watched play from afar. Just love the way that they operate. Now just being here and actually experiencing the level of care and the level of winning mentality and attitudes around the locker room and the organization as a whole, you realize they’re putting so much into this year as I’m sure they have the last two years. They’re making waves, but to now being here, it’s kind of setting in a little bit.”

The Suns have won more regular-season games the last two seasons combined than any team in the league (115 victories).

They followed up a trip to the 2021 finals with an historic season in 2021-22. Phoenix won a franchise-record 64 games in earning the top overall seed, but fell to Dallas in the conference semifinals.

Now Landale has joined a team that remains a championship contender after playing for the Spurs, who won 34 games last year and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) dunks against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

'Been around them a bunch'

JL: “That suits my personality and my style of play really well. That whole time period was nerve racking just 'cause you never know how far or how bad things can go and luckily for me, they went really well, and I’ve gotten myself into a situation that I’ve always loved the idea of being in. So, it’s unsettling while you’re going through it just because you hear horror stories sometimes. Guys getting left without jobs. My contract being a non-guaranteed was a little unsettling as I said, but happy to be where I’m at and I’m happy to have stuck within a great organization.”

DR: Have you had a chance to workout with any of your new teammates?

JL: "Yeah man, been around them a bunch. Been working out five days a week together. I played golf with Cam Johnson a few times. Went to the baseball (game) with Mikal (Bridges). Going to go out and hang out with him and his (lady) this weekend as well. So, I’m spending a lot of time with the fellas. Getting to know them and as I said, a great group of guys. We’ve been training at the (practice) facility a lot. To elaborate again on how serious people are taking this winning mentality that’s in play right now, there’s a lot of off-site workouts going on where it’s just kind of put together by the players. We’re already doing a lot as is as an organization, but we’re taking it outside of that as well. Make sure we’re ready when the season comes. We can hit the ground running. Things are really moving. I’m having a lot of opportunities to hang out with the guys and build some rapport with them and some chemistry. That’s all going great.”

Jan 30, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

DR: As you were being traded, Kevin Durant had demanded a trade with Phoenix and Miami being atop his trade wish list. Watching it from afar, what was that like for you?

JL: "You kind of realize that when you’re a minimum player like I am and superstar like Dejounte or a Kevin Durant or whoever it might be, the world kind of stops and revolves around them for a second. Everybody’s eyes were on them and deservingly so. They’re the best players in our league for a reason and you just realize that everyone waits to see where they land and that’s the way it is. There’s nothing wrong with that. I think they’ve put themselves in that position for a reason and the organizations are obviously trying to mold themselves based on those kind of guys.”

Continuing to address the situation, Landale said it would “kind of be up for grabs in terms of what was going to happen with a superstar,” but added that he wasn’t paying “too much attention” to it.

JL: “I really tried to check out of that stuff and I was just waiting on the call from my agent. For a time there, I shut my phone off entirely because I didn’t want to look at it. When this Phoenix trade happened, he had to go through my fiancée to get to me just because I was like, mate, I just can’t look at this stuff right now. So I really tried to like keep my head out of it and just enjoy the life I was living at the time before we figured out where we were going to be. It was really relieving to get that Phoenix call. I didn’t really have any clue if Kevin Durant was in chats here or whatnot. I stayed out of it entirely.”

Pistons center Luka Garza attempts to shoot against Spurs center Jock Landale during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in San Antonio.

'Physical as hell'

DR: You had some battles with the Suns last season, particularly with Bismack Biyombo. What was that like and now having Biyombo as your teammate?

JL: “He’s physical as hell. So it’s great that I don’t have to bang bodies with him four times a year. That’s one less strong man I have to go up against, but those games were enjoyable. I think we were without our core players. It was a bigger role to play in those games, which is always enjoyable and I recall coming out of those games against the Suns being like, damn, I’m banged up. They’re a physical team who emphasize defense and physicality. For me, Biyombo was one of the guys I was trying to get around whether it was on an offensive rebound or keeping him out of the post, but he had a great game against us in San Antonio if I recall. He was just playing so hard.”

San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) and Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in San Antonio.

Biyombo posted a double-double of 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 14 boards in Phoenix’s 121-107 win Jan. 17 at San Antonio.

The Suns started JaVale McGee as Deandre Ayton was out with an ankle sprain, but Suns coach Monty Williams went with Biyombo to offset the impact Landale and Jake Poeltl were having on the game for San Antonio.

“I thought Poeltl and Landale, they did a good job,” said Williams after the game. “Biz has 14 rebounds off the bench. He was just what we needed.”

'Super down-to-earth guy'

Poeltl had the big night with 23 points and 14 rebounds (six offensive), but Landale contributed with five points, four rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

Now Landale is teammates with Ayton — and Biyombo.

“Excited to be on his team now. They all say and speak extremely highly of him. I’m happy to be on the same squad as him and all the rest of them.”

Jan 17, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) dunks in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

DR: Have you at all talked with (Spurs coach) Gregg Popovich about Monty either before or since you ended up in Phoenix?

JL: "I don’t think so. No.”

DR: I didn’t know, but because they’re close, I just figured that may have happened.

JL: "I got a call from Pop when I was traded to Atlanta and he just kind of worded me up on them, but then they had nothing to do with me then going to Phoenix. So, he never really gave me a call on Phoenix or Monty, but I saw the majority of the Spurs front office in Vegas when I went to just check in with the team and they all spoke extremely high of him. Super down-to-earth guy. Great person to connect with.”

Landale said Popovich has been in Europe this summer. He's sure they’ll connect and discuss Williams at some point, but he caught up with Baynes over dinner in Vegas and talked about the Suns head coach.

Baynes, 35, was working out for NBA teams during NBA Summer League after suffering a spinal cord injury a year ago playing for Australia in the Tokyo Olympics a year ago.

Landale was on that national team as well.

United States’ Bradley Beal drives into Australia’s Aron Baynes, left, and Jock Landale, right, during an exhibition basketball game Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher).

'So happy for him'

JL: “(Baynes) had nothing but great things to say about the organization and that Monty is a fantastic guy and would often talk to him about fishing and whatnot. When I spoke to Monty, he’s got a ranch out near San Antonio. I’m from a farming family in Australia. Having a farm is pretty much the same thing as a ranch. We’ve connected once or twice about that and fishing and whatnot. Baynes, he spoke really highly of the guys, the organization, Monty, all of that. I think it’s getting to that point that Monty’s reputation kind of speaks for itself. Everybody has great things to say about him and that’s kind of the testament to the body of work he’s put in with his players as a coach. Now being on such a highly regarded winning team, nothing I say will be out of the ordinary because his reputation speaks for itself. He’s a fantastic man and coach.”

DR: What do you think about Aron’s amazing comeback?

JL: "Ah man, I’m so happy for him. Even though I know he really wanted to be in the NBA this season, but I think having that year to get back running, back on the court full and 100% and showing the world that he’s still Aron Baynes in Australia is going to be sensational for him. I don’t think he’s counting out a return (to the NBA) just yet. I don’t know what his contract situation looks like at all (with Brisbane Bullets of the NBL), but that season finishes so early in Australia. I’m sure there will be a team down the stretch that needs a physical, shooting big man like Baynes, who can play defense, run the floor well. Rebounds hard. He’s extremely valuable to any team. I’m pumped for him to be back. Just to be healthy.”

Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (46) reacts after receiving a technical foul against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Mar. 6, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Baynes had to re-learn how to walk in working his way back from the injury

JL: “When he was paralyzed like he was, you worry if he’ll ever be able to play with kids. I think he has an appreciation to that in itself. I think anyone would. I’m just happy he’s going to be able to live a full and successful life with his family and as a person before the basketball, you know. The basketball is kind of a bonus. Just being able to walk and function as a regular human being is huge and I’m really happy for him to be back on an upward trend again.”

'Take it up a notch'

San Antonio Spurs center Jock Landale (34) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center.

DR: Lastly, you’ve talked with Coach Williams. Has a role been defined for you? This is what they want from you?

JL: "I was rookie in the NBA last year, but I’m not a rookie in terms of being a professional. I think that you’re trying to get to a certain point in your career and you just have such confidence in what you’re doing as a player. And your role kind of defines itself. These guys aren’t going to expect me to be a defensive stopper like they might with Mikal, but they understand that I have a high IQ. I run the floor extremely hard. I rebound offensively every single time and defensively as well and I’m a shooter. I think that role just kind of speaks for itself at this point. My mindset every game is to just keep it simple and that’s rebound, run and find open shots. That’s kind of the three things that I grade myself on from game to game.

"This year, I’ve got to take it up a notch compared to what I did last year, and I think had I been given the opportunity last year to really settle in that role, I would’ve done extremely well. I think that I can bring that to this Suns’ team this year and continue to evolve within that role. If there is a bigger opportunity there and they want more out of me, then they’ll tell me, but right now, it’s kind of a self-defined role from where I stand. I’m extremely confident that I’ll be able to bring it at a high level and help this Suns’ team get to where they want to go.”

