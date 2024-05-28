Phoenix still not an NFL draft host city

The Arizona Cardinals have been host to multiple Super Bowls. April is generally a great time of year for the weather in Phoenix.

However, Phoenix has not yet been a candidate to host the NFL draft.

Since moving from Radio City Music Hall and then becoming a traveling event like the Super Bowl, the draft has been held in Las Vegas, Cleveland, Nashville, Kansas City and Detroit. It will go to Green Bay in 2025 and Pittsburgh was announced as the host for the 2026 draft.

Arizona should get in on that. Phoenix has great venues. It has great weather. It is a destination city during the spring.

Someone should get in on that fun. Arizona fans would love it and NFL fans from other cities would love to be here for it.

