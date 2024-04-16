11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing Honda

Nearly a dozen championship-ridden motorcycles were stolen during a break-in at Phoenix Racing Honda in Salisbury, North Carolina over the weekend following Round 13 of the Supercross season.

"Not the way to start the week," Phoenix Racing posted on Instagram. "Our race shop got broke into last night, 11 of our championship bikes were stolen out of the showroom! Keep an eye open in the Charlotte NC area."

The post shows the damage to the front door and debris left behind after the theft.

In another Instagram post, Phoenix Racing shows surveillance footage of at least six individuals struggling to take the bikes off their stands and push them out of the front doors.

Phoenix Racing fields bikes for Dylan Ferrandis in the 450 class as well as for Jace Owens, Cullin Park and Kyle Peters in the 250 division.

Ferrandis currently sits 12th in SuperMotocross points despite missing the last four rounds to injury.

Kyle Peters is highest ranked among Phoenix's three 250 riders and is currently 21st in SuperMotocross points. He is eighth in the 250 West division.

