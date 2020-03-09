Arizona's 1-mile tri-oval Phoenix Raceway hosted NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series competition this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the NXS featured the LS Tractor 200 and the CUP series closed out the weekend with the FanShield 500 on Sunday. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sun, March 8 - FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway (PR) - 316 laps (4 overtime)

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award with a lap of 138.116 mph, his 9th in 153 CUP races. This is his 1st pole, 2nd top-10 start in 2020 and 1st pole in 9 races at Phoenix Raceway. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 start of 2020 and his 18th in 35 Phoenix races. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 17th top-10 PR start and his 2nd in 4 races this season. Christopher Bell (15th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did not qualify: No one, 38 cars entered for 40-car lineup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) scored his 25th victory in 403 CUP races. This is his 2nd win and 2nd top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 12th top-10 finish in 23 races at Phoenix. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 24th top-10 finish in 35 PR races and his 4th

top-10 finish in 2020. Kyle Busch (3rd) earned his 22nd top-10 finish in 30 races at Phoenix. Cole Custer (9th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Chase Elliott led a race-high 93 laps and finished the event in 7th place. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 1 point over Joey Logano. Next on the CUP schedule: Sun, March 15 - Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

TOP 16 - CUP Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Kevin Harvick +3

2. Joey Logano

3. Chase Elliott +3

4. Alex Bowman -1

5. Jimmie Johnson

6. Ryan Blaney -5

7. Kyle Larson +2

8. Aric Almirola +2

9. Matt DiBenedetto -1

10. Brad Keselowski +2

11. Denny Hamlin -4

12. Kyle Busch +7

13. Clint Bowyer +3

14. Chris Buescher -3

15. Martin Truex Jr. -2

16. Kurt Busch +5

Story continues

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, March 7 - LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway (PR) - 200 laps

- CUP regular Kyle Busch, driving the NXS #54 Toyota Supra, won the Pole Award with a lap of 133.983 mph, his 68th in 353 NXS races. It is his 1st pole and 1st top-10 start in 2020 and his 10th pole in 24 NXS races at Phoenix. Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 start of 2020 and his 4th in 5 PR races. Harrison Burton (3rd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, earned his 1st top-10 start at Phoenix. It is his 4th in 4 races this season. Since 39 cars entered for the 36 spots in the lineup, #99 JJ Yeley, #5 Matt Mills and #74 Bayley Currey missed the race.

- Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) scored his 2nd victory in 141 NXS races. This is his 1st win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in 9 races at Phoenix. Harrison Burton (2nd), who was making his 1st NXS start at PR, posted his 4th top-10 finish in 2020. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch (3rd) earned his 20th top-10 finish in 24 Phoenix NXS races. Harrison Burton leads the point standings by 3 points over Chase Briscoe (finished 6th in the race). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, March 14 - EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Harrison Burton

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Austin Cindric

4. Brandon Jones +2

5. Ross Chastain +2

6. Noah Gragson +3

7. Ryan Sieg -3

8. Justin Haley -3

9. Justin Allgaier +1

10. Michael Annett -2

11. Riley Herbst

12. Brandon Brown +1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next up for the GOTS: Sat, March 14 - Georgia 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

Austin Hill leads the point standings by 9 points over Johnny Sauter.

TOP 10 - GOT Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Hill +1

2. Johnny Sauter +1

3. Ben Rhodes +16

4. Brett Moffitt +4

5. Sheldon Creed +4

6. Zane Smith +6

7. Grant Enfinger -6

8. Christian Eckes +8

9. Todd Gilliland +9

10. Codie Rohrbaugh -5

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Fri, March 6 - General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway (PR) - 150 laps

Winner: Chandler Smith - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Sun, April 19 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 - Salem Speedway - 200 laps

ARCA Menards East: Mon, Feb. 10 - Skips Western Outfitters 175 - New Smyrna Speedway

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Derek Griffith - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 14 - Five Flags Speedway

ARCA Menards West: Thu, Feb. 20 - Star Nursery 150 - The Bullring at Las Vegas

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 28 - Irwindale Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2020 Season Opener: Sat, March 21 - South Boston Speedway

Pinty's Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, May 17 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Peak Mexico Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, March 29 - Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia

Auto Club Speedway - 2.0-mile oval in Fontana, California

Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval in Querétaro, Mexico

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Irwindale, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (The Bullring) - 3/8-mile paved oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway - 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Salem Speedway - 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

South Boston Speedway - 0.4-mile oval in South Boston, Virginia