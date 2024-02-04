Phoenix Open Monday qualifier features 18 golfers with 32 total PGA Tour wins

There are currently 104 golfers in the Monday qualifier for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. This after more than 600 golfers tried to navigate one of the eight pre-qualifiers this past week.

Only the top three finishers on Monday at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Scottsdale will earn a spot in the field at next week's PGA Tour stop at TPC Scottsdale.

It's probably too late to get anyone to do a live stream but you'd have golf fans interested in watching because once again, the field for this is loaded, maybe even Korn Ferry Tour-level good.

There are 18 golfers who have earned 32 PGA Tour wins combined playing Monday:

Billy Mayfair, 5; Ryan Palmer, 4; J.J. Henry, 3; Sangmoon Bae, 2; James Hahn, 2; Jonathan Kaye, 2; Tom Pernice, 2; DJ Trahan, 2 and Eric Axley, Charlie Beljan, Wesley Bryan, Austin Cook, Robert Garrigus, Patton Kizzire, Ted Purdy, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway and Bo Van Pelt, one apiece.

Kaye is a past tournament champion, from 2004. Other notables in the field include: Ricky Barnes, MJ Daffue, Harry Higgs, Morgan Hoffman and Hayden Springer.

WM Phoenix Open field

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendan Todd

Eric van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

