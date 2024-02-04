Phoenix Open Monday qualifier features 18 golfers with 32 total PGA Tour wins
There are currently 104 golfers in the Monday qualifier for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. This after more than 600 golfers tried to navigate one of the eight pre-qualifiers this past week.
Only the top three finishers on Monday at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Scottsdale will earn a spot in the field at next week's PGA Tour stop at TPC Scottsdale.
It's probably too late to get anyone to do a live stream but you'd have golf fans interested in watching because once again, the field for this is loaded, maybe even Korn Ferry Tour-level good.
There are 18 golfers who have earned 32 PGA Tour wins combined playing Monday:
Billy Mayfair, 5; Ryan Palmer, 4; J.J. Henry, 3; Sangmoon Bae, 2; James Hahn, 2; Jonathan Kaye, 2; Tom Pernice, 2; DJ Trahan, 2 and Eric Axley, Charlie Beljan, Wesley Bryan, Austin Cook, Robert Garrigus, Patton Kizzire, Ted Purdy, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway and Bo Van Pelt, one apiece.
Kaye is a past tournament champion, from 2004. Other notables in the field include: Ricky Barnes, MJ Daffue, Harry Higgs, Morgan Hoffman and Hayden Springer.
WM Phoenix Open field
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Jesse Mueller
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norman
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Kevin Stadler
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendan Todd
Eric van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
