Phoenix NASCAR: Kyle Busch secures 199th win with dominant form

Kyle Busch moved to within one victory of Richard Petty's record of 200 NASCAR wins by claiming his 52nd Cup Series win and 199th overall at Phoenix.

The win, which keeps him unbeaten at Cup level at the track since it was reconfigured, came after a dominant display in which he led 176 of the race's 312 laps.

Busch was saving fuel in the final stages of the race, which had a 74-lap long green flag period, and had it lasted any longer his Joe Gibbs team mate Martin Truex Jr would have likely taken the win.

Truex finished second after passing polesitter Ryan Blaney late on and was taking chunks out of Busch's lead in the final two laps, eventually finishing just 1.5 seconds adrift of the winner.

Blaney won the first stage from pole, led 95 laps and was in front for much of the final stage until a combination of fuel saving, tyre degradation, and lapped traffic allowed stage two winner Busch to cut down a lead that had stood at 1.6s.

Aric Almirola finished fourth behind Blaney. He led 26 laps, first taking the lead at the start of the final stage. He led home Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Kurt Busch was seventh, ahead of Jimmie Johnson who had his strongest run in some time.

Kevin Harvick, who has seven wins at Phoenix, was surprisingly absent from the lead battle throughout the race, and finished ninth, with Joey Logano rounding out the top 10.

Clint Bowyer ran up front for much of the day but had to settle for 11th, with Ryan Newman's strongest run yet for Roush Fenway Racing ending in a 12th place finish.

Chase Elliott started the race from second on the grid and took the lead at the drop of the green flag, but was later judged to have passed Blaney too soon and was penalised. He rallied back to finish 14th.

Brad Keselowski, who won the second round of the season at Atlanta, managed to finish in the top 20 despite causing the second caution of the race with a crash on lap 63.

That followed a yellow 24 laps earlier for Erik Jones. Those incidents and subsequent further cautions for Alex Bowman, Elliott, and Ryan Preece were all the result of tyres going down.

Tyre supplier Goodyear had warned of the higher speeds caused by the new rules package having an impact on the rubber ahead of the race and insisted teams abide by its pressure recommendations.

Michael McDowell caused the only non-tyre-related caution when his throttle stuck open on lap 160. He was uninjured despite hitting the wall hard at Turn 3.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

312

3h04m05.s

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

312

1.259s

3

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

312

5.400s

4

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

312

9.166s

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

312

10.443s

6

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

312

12.973s

7

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

312

13.363s

8

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

312

13.911s

9

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

312

14.354s

10

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

312

14.736s

11

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

312

15.138s

12

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

312

19.083s

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

312

20.415s

14

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

312

20.764s

15

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

312

23.513s

16

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

312

27.289s

17

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

311

1 Lap

18

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

311

1 Lap

19

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

311

1 Lap

20

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

311

1 Lap

21

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

311

1 Lap

22

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

311

1 Lap

23

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

311

1 Lap

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

310

2 Laps

25

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

310

2 Laps

26

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

310

2 Laps

27

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

308

4 Laps

28

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

308

4 Laps

29

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

304

8 Laps

30

Quin Houff

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

302

10 Laps

31

Bayley Currey

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

301

11 Laps

32

Cody Ware

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

300

12 Laps

33

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

267

45 Laps

34

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

229

Accident

35

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

191

Accident

36

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

157

Accident

Drivers' standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Kyle Busch

177

2

Joey Logano

171

3

Kevin Harvick

168

4

Denny Hamlin

165

5

Martin Truex Jr.

140

6

Kyle Larson

138

7

Aric Almirola

134

8

Brad Keselowski

133

9

Kurt Busch

126

10

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

123

11

Clint Bowyer

118

12

Ryan Blaney

113

13

Chase Elliott

108

14

Erik Jones

106

15

Jimmie Johnson

98

16

Alex Bowman

94

17

Ryan Newman

92

18

William Byron

82

19

Paul Menard

81

20

Daniel Suarez

77

21

Austin Dillon

76

22

Ty Dillon

74

23

Chris Buescher

73

24

Matt DiBenedetto

57

25

Daniel Hemric

53

26

David Ragan

49

27

Corey LaJoie

48

28

Ryan Preece

47

29

Darrell Wallace Jr.

42

30

Michael McDowell

41

31

Matt Tifft

30

32

Landon Cassill

25

33

Jamie McMurray

19

34

Cody Ware

12

35

Quin Houff

7

36

Reed Sorenson

1

37

Casey Mears

1

38

Ross Chastain

0

39

Parker Kligerman

0

40

B.J. McLeod

0

41

Brendan Gaughan

0

42

Tyler Reddick

0

43

Bayley Currey

0

44

Garrett Smithley

0

45

Joey Gase

0

46

Ryan Truex

0


