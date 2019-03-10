Phoenix NASCAR: Kyle Busch secures 199th win with dominant form
Kyle Busch moved to within one victory of Richard Petty's record of 200 NASCAR wins by claiming his 52nd Cup Series win and 199th overall at Phoenix.
The win, which keeps him unbeaten at Cup level at the track since it was reconfigured, came after a dominant display in which he led 176 of the race's 312 laps.
Busch was saving fuel in the final stages of the race, which had a 74-lap long green flag period, and had it lasted any longer his Joe Gibbs team mate Martin Truex Jr would have likely taken the win.
Truex finished second after passing polesitter Ryan Blaney late on and was taking chunks out of Busch's lead in the final two laps, eventually finishing just 1.5 seconds adrift of the winner.
Blaney won the first stage from pole, led 95 laps and was in front for much of the final stage until a combination of fuel saving, tyre degradation, and lapped traffic allowed stage two winner Busch to cut down a lead that had stood at 1.6s.
Aric Almirola finished fourth behind Blaney. He led 26 laps, first taking the lead at the start of the final stage. He led home Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.
Kurt Busch was seventh, ahead of Jimmie Johnson who had his strongest run in some time.
Kevin Harvick, who has seven wins at Phoenix, was surprisingly absent from the lead battle throughout the race, and finished ninth, with Joey Logano rounding out the top 10.
Clint Bowyer ran up front for much of the day but had to settle for 11th, with Ryan Newman's strongest run yet for Roush Fenway Racing ending in a 12th place finish.
Chase Elliott started the race from second on the grid and took the lead at the drop of the green flag, but was later judged to have passed Blaney too soon and was penalised. He rallied back to finish 14th.
Brad Keselowski, who won the second round of the season at Atlanta, managed to finish in the top 20 despite causing the second caution of the race with a crash on lap 63.
That followed a yellow 24 laps earlier for Erik Jones. Those incidents and subsequent further cautions for Alex Bowman, Elliott, and Ryan Preece were all the result of tyres going down.
Tyre supplier Goodyear had warned of the higher speeds caused by the new rules package having an impact on the rubber ahead of the race and insisted teams abide by its pressure recommendations.
Michael McDowell caused the only non-tyre-related caution when his throttle stuck open on lap 160. He was uninjured despite hitting the wall hard at Turn 3.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
3h04m05.s
2
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
1.259s
3
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
312
5.400s
4
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
9.166s
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
10.443s
6
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
312
12.973s
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
312
13.363s
8
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
312
13.911s
9
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
14.354s
10
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
312
14.736s
11
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
15.138s
12
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
312
19.083s
13
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
312
20.415s
14
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
312
20.764s
15
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
312
23.513s
16
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
312
27.289s
17
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
311
1 Lap
18
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
311
1 Lap
19
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
311
1 Lap
20
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
311
1 Lap
21
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
311
1 Lap
22
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
311
1 Lap
23
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
311
1 Lap
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
310
2 Laps
25
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
310
2 Laps
26
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
310
2 Laps
27
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
308
4 Laps
28
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
308
4 Laps
29
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
304
8 Laps
30
Quin Houff
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
302
10 Laps
31
Bayley Currey
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
301
11 Laps
32
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
300
12 Laps
33
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
267
45 Laps
34
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
229
Accident
35
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
191
Accident
36
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
157
Accident
Drivers' standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
177
2
Joey Logano
171
3
Kevin Harvick
168
4
Denny Hamlin
165
5
Martin Truex Jr.
140
6
Kyle Larson
138
7
Aric Almirola
134
8
Brad Keselowski
133
9
Kurt Busch
126
10
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
123
11
Clint Bowyer
118
12
Ryan Blaney
113
13
Chase Elliott
108
14
Erik Jones
106
15
Jimmie Johnson
98
16
Alex Bowman
94
17
Ryan Newman
92
18
William Byron
82
19
Paul Menard
81
20
Daniel Suarez
77
21
Austin Dillon
76
22
Ty Dillon
74
23
Chris Buescher
73
24
Matt DiBenedetto
57
25
Daniel Hemric
53
26
David Ragan
49
27
Corey LaJoie
48
28
Ryan Preece
47
29
Darrell Wallace Jr.
42
30
Michael McDowell
41
31
Matt Tifft
30
32
Landon Cassill
25
33
Jamie McMurray
19
34
Cody Ware
12
35
Quin Houff
7
36
Reed Sorenson
1
37
Casey Mears
1
38
Ross Chastain
0
39
Parker Kligerman
0
40
B.J. McLeod
0
41
Brendan Gaughan
0
42
Tyler Reddick
0
43
Bayley Currey
0
44
Garrett Smithley
0
45
Joey Gase
0
46
Ryan Truex
0
