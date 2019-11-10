Phoenix NASCAR: Hamlin saves title bid with win, Logano eliminated
Denny Hamlin survived a late restart in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix to claim his sixth win of the season and secure a spot in the championship shootout.
He will go up against Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr and Kevin Harvick for the title at Homestead next weekend, with reigning champion Joey Logano among those eliminated at the penultimate round.
After dominating the third stage of the 312-lap event, Hamlin held a 10-second lead on Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Busch with just a handful of laps to run when a caution was thrown due to John Hunter Nemecheck hitting the wall.
Hamlin's pace had been such that only seven cars were left on the lead lap. He led the septet into the pitlane, where his crew fitted his Toyota Camry with just left-side tyres, the #11 emerging just ahead of Ryan Blaney and Busch.
On a three-lap sprint to the line, Hamlin was untroubled as he secured JGR's 18th win in 35 Cup races in 2019, and himself passage to the finale at Homestead next Sunday - an outcome that had looked unlikely after his crash at Texas a week ago.
Polesitter Busch ran strongly throughout the race and will also advance via his points tally - his result and Truex's Martinsville win meaning JGR will have three of the four drivers in title contention, with Stewart-Haas Racing's Harvick the only interloper.
Blaney was edged out by Busch on the late restart to claim third for Team Penske's Ford Mustang with Kyle Larson the highest Chevrolet Camaro finisher in fourth for Ganassi. Both drivers had been championship contenders heading to Phoenix but were eliminated.
With their places already secure in the championship race, Harvick and Truex had quiet runs to fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer.
After winning the second 75-lap stage, reigning Cup champion Logano was looking good in his bid to advance through to Homestead but his race fell apart during the third stage.
The champion's #22 Mustang dropped through the pack, lacking in pace, with Logano describing his car as "tight" post-race.
Had Hamlin not won the race, then Logano would have taken his place, but the Penske driver could only manage a ninth-place finish ahead of team-mate Brad Keselowski and cannot defend his 2018 title.
Chase Elliott's slim hopes of a spot in the final title showdown were ended early on when he crashed into the barrier in his Hendrick Chevrolet.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
3
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
312
4
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
312
5
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
7
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
312
8
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
312
10
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
312
11
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
312
12
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
312
13
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
312
14
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
312
15
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
312
16
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
311
17
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
311
18
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
311
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
311
20
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
311
21
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
311
22
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
310
23
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
310
24
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
309
25
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
308
26
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
307
27
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
307
28
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
307
29
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
306
30
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
306
31
Garrett Smithley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
304
32
Bayley Currey
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
304
33
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
303
34
Joe Nemechek
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
296
35
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
294
36
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
261
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
226
38
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
170
39
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
165
