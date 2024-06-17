Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper fifth 30-point game further puts her stamp on team

All eyes were on Skylar Diggins-Smith at the Mercury game against the Seattle Storm Sunday afternoon, as the former Phoenix guard returned to Footprint Center against her former team.

But it wasn't a former star, but a current one who stole the show, as she has been doing for much of this season. The Mercury’s Kahleah Copper scored 30 points to lead all scorers in Phoenix's 87-78 win over the Storm, further putting her stamp on the team she joined in the off-season.

“I’m literally put in a position to do what I do, and just make the right reads,” Copper said after the game. “That’s just what I was doing today ... I’m really just in a perfect position.”

It was Diggins-Smith’s first time returning to the Valley since she was traded to Seattle earlier this year. Her time in Phoenix ended amid tense circumstances after she called out the franchise on X, saying they would not let her use the team’s facilities while she was on maternity leave last year.

When the Mercury lost to the Storm in Seattle last month 62-80, Copper was called for a technical foul against Diggins-Smith, resulting in a bloodied lip for Diggins-Smith.

But in Sunday’s win, Copper dominated the floor with her fifth 30-point game of the season, the most in the WNBA this year. Diggins-Smith ended with 14 points, shooting 6-15. She struggled shooting early in the game, only posting six points through three quarters.

With the lead stretching to 21 points in the first half, Diggins-Smith hit two crucial 3s in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to bring the game within six points.

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) waits for the start of the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Her eight assists kept the Storm within striking distance. But behind Copper shooting 11-20 from the field and adding six rebounds, the Mercury maintained their momentum. Brittney Griner scored 28 points and added nine rebounds and two blocked shots to bring Phoenix the victory.

“There were moments where we had mental lapses, but we kept the lead and got the dub,” Griner said.

The Mercury held the lead the entire game, clicking on almost every front. They finished the game with 28 assists and shot 50% from the field.

The Mercury obtained Copper earlier this year from the Chicago Sky, where she led the Sky to the franchise’s first title in 2021 and earned the Finals MVP. She has brought that same energy to Phoenix, leading the Mercury during Brittney Griner’s absence due to injury. Copper only had one 30-point game prior to her time with the Mercury.

Copper, who was selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team along with Griner and teammate Diana Taurasi, praised her teammates.

“We’re very unselfish. Everybody just wants to win,” Copper said.

The Sunday win was also Diana Taurasi’s 300th career win, the third most in WNBA history. She finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Mercury next play Tuesday against the New York Liberty to finish out the homestand.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kahleah Copper has 30-point game, Diggins-Smith returns to the Valley