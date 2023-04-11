Phoenix Mercury WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Phoenix Mercury:
Round 3 (No. 27 overall, from Atlanta Dream) - Destiny Harden, forward, Miami (Fla.)
Round 3 (29) - Kadi Sissoko, forward, USC
Phoenix Mercury's last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 26 overall): Maya Dodson, forward, Notre Dame
2021 (No. 32 overall): Ciera Johnson, center, Texas A&M
2020 (No. 10 overall): Jocelyn Willoughby, guard/forward, Virginia
2019 (No. 8 overall): Alanna Smith, forward, Stanford
2018 (No. 12 overall): Marie Gulich, center, Oregon State
2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks
► Eastern Conference: Atlanta Dream | Chicago Sky | Connecticut Sun | Indiana Fever | New York Liberty | Washington Mystics
► Western Conference: Dallas Wings | Las Vegas Aces | Los Angeles Sparks | Minnesota Lynx | Phoenix Mercury | Seattle Storm
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 WNBA draft: Phoenix Mercury round-by-round selections