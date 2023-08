Phoenix Mercury, without Griner, Taurasi, drop fourth straight in blowout loss to L.A. Sparks

LOS ANGELES — Azura Stevens had 20 points and nine rebounds, Karlie Samuelson scored a career-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 91-62 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

It was the fourth straight loss for Phoenix (9-24), which is in last place in the Western Conference and tied with the Indiana Fever with the worst record in the WNBA.

Phoenix, which next hosts the Dallas Wings on Sunday at Footprint Center, was without stars Brittney Griner (health and safety protocol) and Diana Taurasi (left toe).

Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 16 points. Megan Gustafson had 14 points and eight rebounds and Liz Dixon scored 12.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) reacts in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Aug. 10, 2023.

Los Angeles scored 14 of the final 15 points of the first quarter to take a 30-15 lead. The Sparks were ahead 44-30 at halftime behind 14 points from Stevens. Jordin Canada and Zia Cooke each added 11 points for Los Angeles (14-18), which shot a season-high 54% from the field.

Samuelson made a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to give Los Angeles a 60-38 lead.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury drop fourth straight in blowout loss to L.A. Sparks