Phoenix Mercury trade No. 3 pick, players for Kahleah Copper in blockbuster move with Chicago Sky

In shocking fashion, the Phoenix Mercury pulled off a massive trade for Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper.

The trade will send the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, as well as forwards Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere, to Chicago.

Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, was the last remaining member of the franchise’s title-winning roster. The move from the Sky was unexpected considering Copper skipped free agency and had agreed to a two-year extension with Chicago this past September.

In seven seasons with the Sky, Copper averaged 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She solidified herself as the franchise centerpiece in her final four seasons, averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists and earning three consecutive All-Star nods from 2021-2023. During the Sky’s title run against the Mercury, Copper averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Copper confirmed the trade on her Instagram account, writing: “I came to Chicago with a hunger and a desire to learn, make an impact in the community, and be great on the court. 7 years later I can honestly say, Chicago, I love y’all.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury trade No. 3 pick, players for Sky's Kahleah Copper