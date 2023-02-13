Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner attends Super Bowl 57 in Philadelphia Eagles jersey

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has had a busy weekend.

One day after attending the WM Phoenix Open, the six-time WNBA All-Star attended Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium with her wife, Cherelle.

Both were sporting Philadelphia Eagles jerseys: Griner wore a throwback No. 12 jersey in honor of former quarterback Randall Cunningham, while Cherelle wore a No. 92 Eagles jersey in honor of a former pass rusher, late Hall of Famer Reggie White. Fan footage showed Griner high-fiving fans after the Eagles went up 14-7 in the second quarter, all while enjoying a pizza.

This marks Griner's third public appearance since she was released from a Russian penal colony in December after 10 months in custody for drug possession charges.

BRITTNEY GRINER: 'Starstruck' after meeting Tony Finau at Phoenix Open

Griner is not the only star in the building. LeBron James, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd and Paul McCartney were among the celebrities who attended Super Bowl 57.

Over the weekend, Griner accompanied golf star Tony Finau at the WM Phoenix Open. She walked the final three holes with Finau and said she was starstruck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner attends 2023 Super Bowl in No. 12 Eagles jersey