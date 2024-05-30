Phoenix Mercury shake off previous performance, but lose at New York Liberty

The Phoenix Mercury were within one point of the New York Liberty in the final minute, but the Liberty made five points on six free-throw attempts to secure the game at Barclays Center on Wednesday.

In the second of a grueling three-game road trip, the Mercury looked much better in the 81-78 loss compared to Tuesday’s loss in Connecticut that saw none of the starting five scoring in double figures.

The Mercury quickly improved and shot 29-for-68 (42.6%), just one more field goal than the Liberty.

Natasha Cloud led the Mercury with 21 points and banked a layup in the closing seconds of the game. Kahleah Copper had a bounceback game after a rare off night and recorded 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting. She went to the line seven times and scored six points.

The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu’s 22 points, nine assists, and four 3-pointers on nine attempts. Jonquel Jones added 20 points, while Breanna Stewart had eight rebounds. The Liberty scored 16 points on 18 free-throw attempts.

Diana Taurasi earned her 500th steal, which made her the only player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 2,000 assists, and 500 steals. She rebounded from Tuesday’s single-digit performance and posted 14 points and went 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.

After making just one 3-pointer the night before, the Mercury went 10-for-30 (33.3%) and were led by Taurasi and Cloud’s three 3-pointers.

The Mercury trailed by seven points in the first quarter, but outscored the Liberty by 10 points in the second. The Liberty then took control in the fourth quarter and outscored the Mercury by two points.

The Mercury will finish the road trip in Minnesota to face the Lynx at 7 p.m.

