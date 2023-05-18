Phoenix Mercury season preview: Brittney Griner's return creates new perspective

The Phoenix Mercury are free from the darkness surrounding last season now that Brittney Griner is back.

With the 2023 season set to tip off in Los Angeles on Friday at 8 p.m., the Mercury debut a lighter, more energized team set to make Griner’s return season memorable.

Other teams are drawing eyes as the league continues to trend younger with teams aiming to establish a dynasty. A team like the Mercury has a roster with a wealth of experience and the overall joy of playing with Griner again.

“When you go back to winning a championship, I think we underplay how important it is to have that team chemistry and have that respect for each other,” Diana Taurasi said. “It’s been really nice and we’ll see if we can keep it going.”

How Griner changes the team’s makeup

Griner looks like a different player than from the Finals in 2021, but as she eases into the grind of the schedule, she’ll ultimately change the makeup of the Mercury’s roster.

Without Griner’s inside presence, the Mercury had a smaller lineup featuring a 6’4” center in Brianna Turner. With Griner in the lineup, Turner played a more defensive-minded role at power forward that suited her. But given last year’s circumstances, she had to add more to her game.

The same could be said about Sophie Cunningham. Once the top bench option in 2021, Cunningham shifted around the starting five and even played power forward with Turner last season.

“The situation last year was terrible, but in some ways, it elevated those two players in particular with their game,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “They had to do so much more last year and so their game grew and now with BG coming back, it’s like BG remembers Sophie as this player and Breezy as this player. Now she’s like, 'Wow, look at all these new things they can do!'”

Cunningham had a breakout season with career highs in points per game (12.6), rebounds per game (4.4), and assists per game (1.6). She finished third in the Most Improved Player award voting.

Turner played a career-high 33.4 minutes per game and was more effective on the defensive side of the ball with 2.8 combined blocks/steals.

“I knew what they could do. You could see the potential and to see them growing and stepping into the bigger roles,” Griner said. “It means everything to me just watching them. Being able to call them my friends and see them progress, it means a lot to me.”

Mercury's Diana Taurasi takes to the court wearing a 'We are BG 42' shirt in honor of teammate Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia, prior to the home opener.

Playing with distractions

From the logo on every court in the league that honored her to an honorary spot in the All-Star Game, there were constant reminders of Griner’s absence.

And it took a toll on the team mentally.

“We wanted to keep BG at the front of everyone’s minds and we were concerned about her. We were never even allowed to find joy in the day,” Nygaard said.

Issues surrounded the team early in the season when Tina Charles had a contract divorce from the team in June and chemistry problems arose.

From there, the roster faced an overhaul with Taurasi and Shey Peddy suffering injuries. Skylar Diggins-Smith was out the final week of the season and has been on maternity leave.

“Last year was just so up and down with injuries, with drama, with things that are not basketball-related,” Cunningham said. “For me, it’s just staying focused with the task at hand. Everyone has stuff going on in their lives, but you got to show up and be a professional. I think that’s exactly what this group has.”

Griner was the missing link the team needed last season. Not just on the court, but for building team chemistry.

Although the team will face extra attention with a homecoming tour for Griner across the country, it won’t be anywhere near the sobering reminder of last year.

“I think everyone is in a good headspace,” Cunningham said. “Just being able to play with her and see her enjoying basketball and enjoying where she’s at has been super fun to watch. It’s kind of putting us all at peace seeing B in a good headspace.”

Staying focused on the schedule

Don’t let the light energy fool you into thinking the Mercury don’t have high expectations this season.

Griner’s homecoming is the main theme, but there’s also a focus on getting back to the Finals for the second time in the last three years. Even with everything the Mercury faced last year, the team still made the playoffs for the tenth consecutive year.

While free agency centered on other teams building super teams, the Mercury remained true to its core with Griner back and Taurasi signed on for two more years. The team addressed other gaps by signing starting point guard Moriah Jefferson and trading for young forward Michaela Onyenwere.

“There’s a lot of teams with a lot of pressure to not lose a game and then there’s teams like us where 18 months ago we were in the Finals,” Taurasi said. “There’s a lot of young teams that are wanting to prove themselves as a franchise. There’s 11 other teams to worry about.”

2023 Mercury schedule

May 19 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

May 21 Chicago, 1 p.m.

May 25 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

June 2 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

June 7 at Dallas, 5 p.m.

June 9 at Dallas, 5 p.m.

June 11 at Indiana, 1 p.m.

June 13 Seattle, 7 p.m.

June 16 at Washington, 4 p.m.

June 18 at New York, 11 a.m.

June 21 Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m.

June 24 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

June 27 Dallas, 7 p.m.

June 29 Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 1 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

July 5 at New York, 4 p.m.

July 7 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

July 9 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

July 11 at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 18 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 20 Chicago, 7 p.m.

July 23 at Washington, noon

July 25 at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

July 30 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Aug. 3 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 Seattle, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8 Washington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 10 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Seattle, noon

Aug. 18 New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 Indiana, 3 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 Dallas, 3 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sept. 5 Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Las Vegas, noon

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury 2023 season preview: Brittney Griner returns to WNBA