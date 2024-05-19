Phoenix Mercury recognize its initial Ring of Honor inductees at ceremony

Phoenix Mercury fans had a two-for-one to celebrate at the Footprint Center on Saturday night.

In Kahleah Copper's first home game for Phoenix, she finished with her career-high 38 points to lead the team for a home-opening win over the Atlanta Dream.

Also, the Mercury held its first ever Ring Of Honor ceremony for its five inductees during halftime. All five had been inducted into the ring previously, but Saturday was designed to hold a formal ceremony in their honor.

Michele Timms, Penny Taylor, Jennifer Gillom, and Bridget Pettis are the four players who had their respective former jersey numbers 7, 13, 22, and 32 retired. The fifth is Phoenix's first coach when the league launched in 1997 and former general manager, Cheryl Miller. Their banners now hang in the rafters.

“We talked about it a little bit in the pregame, but there’s a sense of family, togetherness," Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said after the game. "There’s only 12 teams in this league. Knowing the history is so important, especially for our young players. It was a great scene (Saturday) morning at shootaround when they were there. Just a real cool vibe and hearing them tell stories about what those players had done, where they’ve been.”

Led by the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, the event was like the Suns Ring Of Honor ceremony reboot at the start of this NBA season. The inductees received commemorative gifts during the glitzy showcase filled with individual career highlight montage videos and the Mercury's WNBA legacy displayed on the Jumbotron.

As one of the league's three oldest teams, (Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty are the others). The Hall of Famer MIller led Phoenix to the 1998 finals, and the semifinals twice before she stepped down in 2000.

Miller couldn't attend the ceremony because of her recent knee replacement surgery. She gave a resounding pre-recorded video message to the fans.

“Some of my fondest and favorite memories came from the years that I spent as a small part of the Mercury organization," Miller said. "And it is truly a privilege to be honored with these amazing players as a member of the new Ring Of Honor. You all have made the Phoenix Mercury who they are today.”

Timms told the Footprint Center's X-Factor fans she hasn't been in Phoenix for 18 years. Her last role with the Mercury, and the league, was assistant coach in 2015.

"Mat brought me back and I cannot thank the Phoenix organization enough," Timms said to reporters after the ceremony. "When I got a call to see if I would like to come, I was like, 'Yes, it’s time.'"

Mercury legend Michele Timms comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Known by fans for her former short and spikey bleached-blonde hairdo, Timms was Phoenix's starting point guard during all five of her years in the league. Timms and former All-WNBA First Team selection Gillom were the team's two players selected for the inaugural All-Star Game in 1999.

"I can't believe how much has changed in Phoenix, from the venue to everything outside. But as I said, one thing that's stayed the same is the X-Factor."

Gillom considers 2024 "by far one of the best years of my life" because of the Ring Of Honor ceremony and coaching Phoenix Xavier Prep to the Open Division state title in March. That was the program's first basketball title.

Mercury legend Jennifer Gillom comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Pettis, who scored the Mercury's first-ever field goal, played the first five of her seven-year career in Phoenix, before she retired as a member of her home state team Indiana Fever in 2003. Pettis was an assistant on the staff of former Mercury coaches Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines, both of whom led the team to titles in 2007 and 2009. The team won a third in 2014 under coach Sandy Brondello.

'It's just special. You never play basketball imagining this. You play just because you love the game and it's just took us so far, and we're just so grateful," Pettis said. "For the next generations to come, to know that this is here for them and we did our part."

Taylor won all three titles during all her 10 seasons with Phoenix in the league with her wife and 19-year veteran Diana Taurasi, the league's all-time leading scorer.

The Australia-born Taylor expressed her gratitude to the fans, today's players, and her fellow inductees, but credited Timms for "paving the path for Australians to come in the WNBA."

Their five inductees have had their likenesses in a mural painting located on one side of the Footprint Center since 2023.

The Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham said shortly before the game that the ceremony was "past overdue."

“We should have been honoring them from the get-go. It’s the people who’ve laid the foundation for this league, for this organization as a whole,” Cunningham said. “I think once you kind of know the history behind certain things, you have a better appreciation and you’re more grateful for what you have, and you’re playing for something way bigger than yourself.”

