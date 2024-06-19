Phoenix Mercury head coach is grateful to have Griner back after win over Liberty

- Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: ‘When you have talent, you can always make a run’<p>Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team’s improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. </p> <p>Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dupixent.com/atopicdermatitis/hear-from-others/patient-stories__;!!Op6eflyXZCqGR5I!GvFndf6CITE6gFSztZLpQ-erqWh02DGlyJ3_00P2SqZTSD4405X6mUYGsqgyEnFDFjSr3wKJ-_GoYUYU0hRTTA$">showupad.com</a>.</p>5:22Now PlayingPaused
- Sharks announce Warsofsky as team's next head coachRyan Warsofsky was announced as the San Jose Sharks new head coach on Thursday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/ryan-warsofsky-head-coach-videos/1744380/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sharks announce Warsofsky as team's next head coach</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:09Now PlayingPaused
- Warsofsky details emotion of being named Sharks coach, eagerness to succeedRyan Warsofsky addresses the media for the first time after being named head coach of the San Jose Sharks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nhl/san-jose-sharks/ryan-warsofsky-press-conference-interview/1745474/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Warsofsky details emotion of being named Sharks coach, eagerness to succeed</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>8:28Now PlayingPaused
- Love for the Coach: Players discuss how much respect and trust they have in Joe MazzullaCeltics players praise their head coach following the series clinching victory in the 2024 NBA Finals<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/love-for-the-coach-players-discuss-how-much-respect-and-trust-they-have-in-joe-mazzulla/623090/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Love for the Coach: Players discuss how much respect and trust they have in Joe Mazzulla</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:58Now PlayingPaused
- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/chicago-sky-cardoso-dawn-staley-weatherspoon-angel-reese/1743937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
- Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75Highlights from the Connecticut Sun's win over the Chicago Sky Wednesday night, where they became the second team in the league to get their eleventh win.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/connecticut-sun-gets-eleventh-win-of-season-after-beating-chicago-sky-83-75/621397/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Connecticut Sun get eleventh win of season after beating Chicago Sky 83-75</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
- Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant winCheck out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-cruise-past-caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-in-dominant-win/620322/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
Phoenix Mercury head coach is grateful to have Griner back after win over Liberty
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts is grateful to have Griner back after win over New York.