Phoenix Mercury: What the first half of WNBA season taught us about the team

With the WNBA All-Star break now underway for the Phoenix Mercury (4-15), the team will have a chance to recharge after yet another rough start to the season. The team has endured a coaching change early on and various injuries contributing to inconsistency on the court.

As other teams continue to build powerhouses and level up, the Mercury have stayed behind and haven't found the answer yet. The Mercury sit at the bottom of the league and have an uphill climb in the second half, but still remain hopeful for a playoff berth.

"You’re going to see a team that’s not playing as if we’re 4-15. We’re going to be practicing and preparing as if we’re 15-4. That’s just our mindset going in, is just to get better and get to the playoffs," interim head coach Nikki Blue said.

Here's what we learned from the Mercury in the first half of the season.

Consistency hasn’t shown up yet

At the beginning of the season, there were doubts about Brittney Griner being the player she once was. She had to shake off some rust in the first few games, but it started to look like the team wasn’t catching up to having her back on the court.

From Shey Peddy’s ongoing recovery from an Achilles injury to Sophie Cunningham and Megan Gustafson out with concussions, players have been in and out of the lineup with injuries in the first half. The Mercury even had to operate without both Diana Taurasi and Griner for several games. All of these injuries have played a role in the lack of consistency.

The inconsistency has shown up in turnovers with the team leading the league with 17.4 per game. Over the last two games, the Mercury have averaged 13 turnovers with a nearly healthy lineup.

“We haven’t been able to put it together for a quarter and I think we’re all mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted,” Cunningham said. “I feel like we went through this last year and we thought we were over that. We clearly aren’t. There’s a lot of changes being made that are really positive and really refreshing, but again, we’re in the middle of the season so we still have to work with what we have. We have all the pieces, it’s just trying to get them to match at the right time.”

Brittney Griner (42) of the Phoenix Mercury shoots, guarded by Azura Stevens (23) of the Los Angeles Sparks during their game at the Footprint Center on July 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

The coaching change has helped the team

Losing a coach 12 games into the season can throw off a team, but for the Mercury, it invited an opportunity to reinvent the season. It hasn’t been an instant switch since Blue took over, but there’s a greater sense of urgency within the team.

The Mercury have gone 2-5 over the last seven games, including a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. The growing pains are there, but the pieces are coming together faster.

“I’ve seen us come together a little more,” forward Michaela Onyenwere said. “When you’re 4-15, you kind of have to rally around each other and find ways to change some things... Hopefully with this break, we all come back with a sense of peace, relaxation, and come and hit the ground running. I do believe in our team that we will turn it around. We’re right there.”

Change has been slow, but trending upward

A big emphasis when Blue came in was fixing the energy and effort levels that were causing rebounding struggles.

Under Nygaard, the Mercury averaged 29.3 rebounds across 12 games and were consistently at the bottom of the league. With Blue, the Mercury averaged 31.4 rebounds through seven games. The margin isn’t a massive jump, but there’s been more energy and urgency with the ball under Blue.

Players like Brianna Turner have trended upward under Blue with 6.9 rebounds per game. Turner began the season with 5.6 rebounds and has been a key player in reviving the Mercury’s struggling defense.

“I still think we’re a work in progress, but we’re trending in the right direction,” Blue said. “Just the effort offensively and defensively, and collectively in the whole locker room, has been great.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Takeaways from Mercury's WNBA season heading into All-Star break