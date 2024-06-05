Phoenix Mercury extend winless streak on the road with loss at Seattle

A slow start from the Phoenix Mercury set the tone as the Seattle Storm surged ahead to hand the Mercury an 80-62 loss in Seattle on Tuesday.

The Mercury (4-6) have dropped the last four games on the road.

The Storm mounted a 12-0 run in the first quarter that took the air out of the Mercury coming into the game. Ezi Magbegor scored 13 of the Storm’s 25 points in the quarter where the Mercury scored 12.

Magbegor led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and nine rebounds. Former Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 17 points for the Storm and went 8-for-9 at the free throw line.

Kahleah Copper started getting hot as the game went on, leading the Mercury with 19 points and seven rebounds. Natasha Cloud added 10 points and was the only other Mercury player to score in double figures.

Diana Taurasi, coming off a 31-point performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Sparks, had just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Copper was given a technical foul in the second quarter when she knocked down Diggins-Smith while driving for a layup. The game was a physical affair with the Storm earning 21 free throws and earning 16 points off them. The Mercury shot 12-for-17 (70.6%) from the line.

After recording 14 3-pointers against the Sparks, the Mercury couldn’t find luck against the Storm and shot 4-for-23 (17.4%).

The Mercury will return to Footprint Center on Friday at 7 p.m. to face the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury extend winless streak on the road with loss at Seattle