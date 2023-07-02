Phoenix Mercury commit 24 turnovers in loss to Minnesota Lynx

It’s been a good change of pace for the Phoenix Mercury under interim head coach Nikki Blue, but the team still has growing pains to work through.

The Mercury made steps forward Saturday night by winning the rebounding battle 35-30, while shooting above 50% (30-for-59). But it was the 24 turnovers that that doomed the Mercury to an 86-76 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center.

“We have to have the toughness mentally and physically to push through and that’s something we are going to be committed to doing and to changing,” Blue said.

Brittney Griner scored 23 points and became one of six players in WNBA history to record over 4,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 500 blocks.

Same old mistakes

The offense was rolling in the opening minutes as Brittney Griner shot three-for-four and scored six points to give the Mercury a 9-2 lead.

The Mercury held the Lynx scoreless through a 10-0 run, but once the shooting went cold and the team started making mistakes, the Lynx found their footing. Rachel Banham immediately provided a spark for the Lynx off the bench and scored seven points as the Lynx ended the first quarter with a 17-4 run.

Struggles continued in the second quarter and the Mercury couldn’t retake the lead after committing 15 turnovers in the first half.

“When you shoot 50% from the field, you would think that we would get a win, but I guess 24 turnovers negates that,” Blue said. “We’re just trying to get the ball in as much as possible, but I love to have shooters back like Shey. Hopefully, we’ll get Sophie Cunningham back to stretch out our floor a little bit more.”

Limited lineup

With just Cunningham (concussion protocol) out, the Mercury looked to be near full strength with Shey Peddy (Achilles) and Megan Gustafson (concussion) returning.

Peddy was back after missing four games when she experienced soreness in her Achilles. She scored eight points through her restricted minutes.

The Mercury’s bench was shortened when both Michaela Onyenwere and Gustafson were limited from foul troubles.

The Mercury took a big hit when Onyenwere exited at 8:54 in the fourth quarter when she fouled out. Onyenwere helped Mercury on both ends with 10 points and five rebounds.

Gustafson played limited minutes off the bench after getting a technical at 3:20 in the third quarter. Gustafson didn’t return until later in the fourth quarter where she added two minutes on the floor.

Momentum lost

The Mercury came back in the third quarter with a sense of urgency after Peddy pocketed a turnover from Napheesa Collier and returned it for a layup to cut the deficit to one.

Defense then stepped up as the Mercury mounted an 11-2 run that saw the Lynx miss all five field goal attempts.

But as the Mercury regained the lead, the team was iced out from several official reviews and eventually succumbed to the Lynx.

“I feel like there was a shift in it. That’s something we have to learn,” Blue said. “When there is a stoppage, that’s when our focus on the game has to come into play and we have to say, We have to execute offensively and now we have to get a stop defensively.”

