Phoenix Mercury can't find 3-point range in loss to Connecticut Sun

The Phoenix Mercury put on a horrendous display of 3-point shooting Tuesday night and also committed 20 turnovers, falling to the Connecticut Sun on the road, 79-47.

The win extended the Sun’s record to 6-0 on the season, while Phoenix fell to 3-3.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi reacts to a foul against the Dream during the home opener at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
The Mercury came into the game third in the WNBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.1 percent through five games and leading the league in 3-pointers made, averaging 12.2 a game. Phoenix also entered the game third in scoring, averaging 88.2 points a game.

But on Tuesday, the team shot a dismal 1 of 27 from beyond the arc and made just 15 field goals overall. The 3-point display marked the worst shooting percentage from 3 in a game by any team in WNBA history, 3.7 percent, according to a post by espnW on X (formerly Twitter):

The Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, last week’s WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week, was held to seven points, having entered the game leading the league averaging 29.2 points a game. The Mercury’s Natasha Cloud led Phoenix with nine points. Diana Taurasi scored six points and was 0-7 from 3-point range.

The Mercury, which still is without the injured Brittney Griner, continue their road trip Wednesday at the New York Liberty (4-2), at 4 p.m., Arizona time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury dismal from 3-point range in loss to Sun