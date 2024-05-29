Phoenix Mercury can't find 3-point range in loss to Connecticut Sun

The Phoenix Mercury put on a horrendous display of 3-point shooting Tuesday night and also committed 20 turnovers, falling to the Connecticut Sun on the road, 79-47.

The win extended the Sun’s record to 6-0 on the season, while Phoenix fell to 3-3.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi reacts to a foul against the Dream during the home opener at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The Mercury came into the game third in the WNBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.1 percent through five games and leading the league in 3-pointers made, averaging 12.2 a game. Phoenix also entered the game third in scoring, averaging 88.2 points a game.

But on Tuesday, the team shot a dismal 1 of 27 from beyond the arc and made just 15 field goals overall. The 3-point display marked the worst shooting percentage from 3 in a game by any team in WNBA history, 3.7 percent, according to a post by espnW on X (formerly Twitter):

The Connecticut Sun's defense held the Phoenix Mercury to the lowest 3-pt FG% in a game in WNBA history 😳



The Mercury shot 1-27 from three. pic.twitter.com/ohzLK2aev8 — espnW (@espnW) May 29, 2024

The Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, last week’s WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week, was held to seven points, having entered the game leading the league averaging 29.2 points a game. The Mercury’s Natasha Cloud led Phoenix with nine points. Diana Taurasi scored six points and was 0-7 from 3-point range.

The Mercury, which still is without the injured Brittney Griner, continue their road trip Wednesday at the New York Liberty (4-2), at 4 p.m., Arizona time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury dismal from 3-point range in loss to Sun