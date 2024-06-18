Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Brittney Griner’s impact on the Phoenix Mercury since her season debut has earned her the WNBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award.

This is Griner’s 14th time winning the award, the second most in Mercury history behind teammate Diana Taurasi’s 21. It’s also the first time Griner received the award since September 2021.

Griner shot 62.5% and averaged 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in the two games during her first full week of action. She made her season debut June 7 in the Mercury’s home win over the Minnesota Lynx.

She had 25 points on 58.8% shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks in Phoenix’s 103-99 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces last Thursday, and produced a season-high 28 points on 66.6% shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks in the team’s victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates after a three point basket against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Griner returned after missing the first 10 regular-season games because of a toe injury that sidelined her following Phoenix’s first preseason game.

The Mercury lost five of six games including a four-game skid, before Griner played against Minnesota.

With Griner in the lineup, the Mercury have won three of the past four entering Tuesday's home game against the New York Liberty.

Griner is averaging the league’s fourth-best 22 points, 63.0% field-goal percentage, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks through four appearances.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury’s Brittney Griner named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week