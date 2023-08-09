Phoenix Mercury bench steps up in win over Washington Mystics

The Phoenix Mercury looked to be feeling it offensively and didn’t let up against the Washington Mystics in Tuesday’s 91-72 win at Footprint Center.

Once thought to be out of the playoff picture, the Mercury’s 2-1 record in the last three games has put the team four games out of a playoff spot.

Since the All-Star break, the Mercury (8-20) have gone 4-5 and have won four of out five home games.

Taking advantage

Washington was playing with a short-handed roster, with four impact players out and only had three players on its bench. With more available players, the Mercury had more freedom in the game and used it.

Shooting-wise, the Mercury had one of its best games and pulled away when the Mystics couldn’t match it. After the first quarter, the Mercury went 5-for-10 (50%) and gave up 15 attempts from the Mystics, but they only made three field goals (15%).

The Mercury signed guard Destanni Henderson to a 7-day contract to help with Shey Peddy’s absence after Peddy suffered a concussion during Saturday’s game. Henderson brought in energy in her 16 minutes and scored for the first time on a 3-pointer at 2:34 in the third quarter. Henderson grabbed three defensive rebounds and had one assist.

“She’s such a smart player, she has a high basketball IQ,” Mercury head coach Nikki Blue said. “It’s really a shame that she hasn’t really been on anyone’s roster. She’s really a good point guard. I was proud of her to seamlessly fit in.”

Mercury bench has impact

It took a while in the beginning for the Mercury’s offense to find chemistry, but it’s been coming together over the last few games.

During Tuesday’s game, not one Mercury player had more than 10 shooting attempts and Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson both shared the team lead with 15 points.

With Michaela Onyenwere and Megan Gustafson steadily improving, the bench took over and had one of its best games, outscoring Mystics’ bench, 32-16. Onyenwere led with 11 points and three 3-pointers, while Gustafson added eight points. Sug Sutton chipped in four assists.

“Everyone was really having a great night and moving the ball well, not only offensively, but I’m proud of our bench defensively,” Blue said. “There are so many games where we’ve had to sub and put our bench players in and in the game, we didn’t get stops. But tonight, the bench held their own.”

Griner makes history

Brittney Griner became the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder during the third quarter when she grabbed her 2,073rd career board. Griner passed DeWanna Bonner and accomplished the milestone in 276 regular season games. She’s currently at 24th on the WNBA’s all-time list.

In the game, she grabbed eight rebounds.

