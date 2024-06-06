Phoenix Mercury attendance remains on track despite increase around WNBA

The WNBA has been the talk of the town and fans are showing up across the country.

But for the Phoenix Mercury, a team with an established fan base, the numbers haven’t been changing too dramatically.

The Mercury have had some of the highest attendance figures in the league throughout its 28-year existence and averaged 9,197 fans last season — the second-highest in the league.

Last season’s average for the first four games was 8,989, while this year it has been 9,068 in four games. The Mercury are currently fifth in attendance behind the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Las Vegas Aces. Keep in mind that two of those teams have had one or two more home games than the Mercury.

It’s still a positive trend considering one of the first four games last year was when Brittney Griner made her long-awaited return to the court after being imprisoned in Russia. Griner’s homecoming welcomed 14,040 people in last year’s home opener. It was nearly double the team's average attendance in 2022.

The WNBA’s increase in popularity has been happening over the years as last season was the most watched in 21 years, and the league had its highest attendance in 13 years.

However, it has helped that the star studded and well-documented rookie class led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has helped generate even more interest. In the opening week of action, the league saw a 14% increase in attendance and 10 sellouts. The Liberty became the “first team in WNBA history to have more than $2 million in ticket revenue for a single game in its opener.”

The second-highest attendance for the Mercury came from a day game featuring a Los Angeles Sparks team headlined by rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson on Sunday, June 2.

Leaguewide ticket sales are up 93% compared to last year. The league is attracting more big-dollar partners and drawing more investment.

Since drafting Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, the Fever have surpassed their total home attendance from last year in just five games, according to Front Office Sports.

Many teams have had to move to larger venues when playing the Fever due to Clark’s impact. When Clark played against the Sparks, the game drew a record crowd of 19,103 at Crypto.com Arena.

Already playing at one of the league’s largest venues, the Mercury’s matchup with the Fever on Jun. 30 is expected to draw a large crowd. Tickets to see Clark will not be cheap as the lowest will put you in the upper level for $55. Seats in the lower level range from $500 to $133.

All this interest has put the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 on track to become one of the largest attended All-Star Games in league history as tickets sold out on Tuesday. Tickets for Friday's All-Star Skills Competition and 3-point Shootout are still available.

If the trends keep continuing, the Mercury will likely soon see more benefits.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Has the Caitlin Clark effect impacted the Mercury?