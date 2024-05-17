Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego doesn't support using taxpayer funds for Arizona Coyotes arena

The Arizona Coyotes' ongoing arena saga took another turn on Thursday, when a spokesperson for Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said that the mayor "does not support using taxpayer funds, including property tax abatement, for sports arenas."

“Mayor Gallego had a productive meeting with Alex Meruelo and his family a few weeks ago, and they spoke about Mr. Meruelo’s plans to participate in the state land auction and, if successful, develop the north Phoenix site," Arielle Devorah told media members in a statement, via PHNX Sports' Craig Morgan.

The statement continued: "The mayor believes professional hockey can thrive in the desert, but also made clear that she does not support using taxpayer funds, including property tax abatement, for sports arenas.”

Could Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's statement about tax abatement hurt the Coyotes in their quest for a new arena in Phoenix?

The Coyotes are currently a dormant NHL franchise after the team moved to Utah. Owner Alex Meruelo reiterated his commitment to buying over 100 acres of state land in north Phoenix in an interview with The Republic last month.

It will be sold at an Arizona State Land Department auction in June. The opening bid for the land is $68.5 million.

Meruelo will have five years to build a new arena for the Coyotes, which has a deal to reactivate the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona with an expansion team should a suitable arena for the team be built in that time.

Meruelo told The Republic in that interview last month that he hope it will be done sooner, in three to four years, but he anticipates about 30 months of construction.

Will Coyotes get support from Phoenix for new arena?

Interestingly, Meruelo talked about getting cooperation with the city in that interview, which might be hard to get in light of Gallego's Thursday statement.

"This doesn't happen without city cooperation," Meruelo told The Republic last month.

Along with permitting, Meruelo said he will be asking for help with implementing a "theme park district" that would allow a surcharge on items sold on the premises to help fund the development and its operations.

Arizona passed a law in 2021 to allow for a "theme park district" to be created, but at the time it was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in mind.

The governing board of that district could issue bonds to pay for maintenance or renovations. To repay the bonds, an additional 1% to 9% surcharge would be added to sales of items, such as tickets, merchandise and food. In the interview last month, Meruelo said that arrangement would allow the project to be built without direct contributions of public money, instead funding with a voluntary fee only paid by people using the facilities.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo can get an expansion NHL franchise in Arizona, provided he can build a suitable hockey arena in five years in the state.

Mayor's spokesperson: Kate Gallego 'opposed' to tax abatement

The Mayor's spokesperson told The Republic's Taylor Seely on Thursday: "Tax abatement is essentially what establishing a theme park district does - so per the statement, she is opposed."

Will the Coyotes be able to get an arena built in time to bring hockey back to Arizona?

The Republic's Corina Vanek contributed to this story.

