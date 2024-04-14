Phoenix lose at Life in four to end Georgia trip

Apr. 13—MARIETTA, Ga. — Cumberland fell in four games to Life on Wednesday to end the Georgia trip.

Cumberland (9-14) hit .212 in the match against Life and had 17 service errors. On the flip side, Life hit .320, but had service 25 errors. However, the Running Eagles overcame their serving woes to get the win.

Jacob Whyte led the team in kills with 13 on a .281 hit percentage. Alexander Heuer finished 26 assists. Libero Caleb Ginnings led the team in digs with 13.

Life had three players finish with double figure kills led by Diego Martinez. Setter Carlos Pinto finished with 42 assists and Alexis Pinto had 13 digs on the back row.

Life started the game with a quick 4-1 run and the Running Eagles took that and spread it to a six point lead, up 14-8. The Phoenix used a 5-2 spurt picking up four points from Life errors to get within three at 16-13. Cumberland got it down to a two-point deficit at 19-17 and then swapped points to 23-21 before Life finished the set with two of the last three points. Cumberland had 13 kills in the set and hit .323, but Life was more impressive offensively posting 15 kills while hitting .387.

Cumberland jumped out on top in the second set up 5-2, but a 4-0 spurt gave Life a one-point lead. Tied at 9-9, the Running Eagles rattled off three-straight points on Phoenix errors. Cumberland would cut it to two at 15-13, but that was as close as CU would get in the set. Life would use a 6-2 run to finish the set 25-17 and take a 2-0 lead. The Phoenix had a negative hit percentage on the set with just four kills and five errors. CU struggled serving with five service errors in the set.

Tied at 5-5 in set three, Cumberland used a 4-0 run to take a 9-5 lead. On that run Jacob Whyte had an ace and a kill while Life made two errors. Life picked up the next two points before CU had another 3-0 spurt to get up 12-7. Cumberland took the five-point lead to 15-10 before busting the set open with another 4-0 run before finishing off the set and forcing a fourth set with a 25-18 win.

Both sides swapped points to 5-5 in the fourth again. This time it was Life to go on a big run on a 5-0 swing. Cumberland got two points back, but Life went on another 3-1 spurt to get up by six and force a CU timeout up 14-8. The Running Eagles held that advantage to 22-16 before Cumberland stormed back with a 4-0 run. However, Life would close the match out with back-to-back kills to win in four.

The Phoenix will be on the road today for a tri-match in Illinois against Oliver Nazarene and Trinity Christian starting at noon.