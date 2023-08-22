Police lights flash in the darkness.

A woman was struck by a car on Tuesday morning and later died, Phoenix police said. They are still looking for the driver.

Just after 5 a.m., police said officers responded to the area of 27th and Northern avenues for an "unknown" trouble. The initial investigation found a woman in the road who had been hit by a car that fled the area, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Officers have shut down the area while detectives continue their investigation into what led up to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix hit-and-run near 27th, Northern avenues leaves woman dead