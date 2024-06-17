Phoenix Gill picks Northwestern over dad Kendall’s Illini

CHICAGO – Phoenix Gill won’t be following in his dad Kendall’s footsteps, at least not to Illinois. Instead, the soon to be senior St. Ignatius guard is taking his talents to Evanston to play for his mom Wendy’s alma mater – Northwestern.

But, Phoenix’s Final Four Flying Illini father humbly acknowledges this family decision is the right one.

“Listen, I’m still an Illini. Going to be an Illini till I die,” insisted Kendall. “We had a lot of discussions about Illinois.”

“Especially when I first got offered there,” explained Phoenix. “He was excited. He was like, ‘Man, what is it about the orange and blue?’ He was talking a lot about it. But, as I started getting more offers, we started weighing the decision a lot. He started to get more balanced and not so persuasive with Illinois.”

“We still all love Illinois, but the best fit for our son was Northwestern.”

Kendall has also come to the realization that his alma mater didn’t maintain as serious a pursuit of his son as the pressure is even greater in Champaign to ‘win now’ and focus on stocking up with more experienced players through the transfer portal.

“Northwestern was always by my side since the day they offered me,” Phoenix remarked. “That played a huge factor. I’m a big loyalty guy.”

“Northwestern, one, is on the rise, I believe. They’ve gone to two consecutive NCAA tournaments,” Kendall noted. “Academically, the school is great, speaks for itself. Chris Collins – who I have had a relationship with for a number of years and also with his dad, Doug – I’ve known for about 30 years.”

Staying close to him will also allow both sets of Phoenix’s grandparents – all now in or approaching their 80’s – to watch him play and grow in person.

“Seeing Boo throughout the years -Ty Berry’s another name, Chase Audige – they were free. They were allowed to play more of a guard-led team. “I feel like that was something that I wanted to do and something that would help me at the next level. I feel like in my role right now at St. Ignatius, I’m more of a combo guard, so their style fits me great. The coaches are great and they push you to get better every day, which is going to help me throughout my path.”

“It just seemed like everything came together and it checked all of the boxes.”

However, Kendall’s heart will tug at him and his stomach will be in knots for those head-to-head meetings with the Illini.

“I’m wearing a gray suit,” joked Kendall. “I’m going to be suited up and I’m going to be totally neutral. But, I’m going to be hoping for the best. I hope Illinois plays great, but I hope my son plays greater.”

“There’s always going to be an edge there,” noted Phoenix. “I want to be able to play well against them and be able to show my talent – show what I can do. Of course, there’s a battle for Chicago’s Big Ten team. Honestly, I think Northwestern is it. We just have to prove that every day as soon as I step on campus or it even starts right now.”

Between a 15-year NBA veteran supervising and pushing him through his workouts while dad and mom also make time for his younger brother Kota, who plays golf at St. Ignatius – Phoenix is well aware of the impact and effect the bloodlines, knowledge and caring have had on the big and Big Ten opportunity that lies ahead for him.

“I’ve always looked up to my dad. I’ve always wanted to be a D-I player. This is one of my dreams. My dad has pushed me every day through the workouts – gruesome workouts, through all the mental training and film breakdown and stuff of that nature. It’s been a lot, but it’s gotten me to the level I’m at. I’m very blessed to have a great dad. He’s been my driving factor through everything. He’s been – alongside my mom – with me the whole journey. I can’t ask anything more from him. He’s just been an incredible dad.”

