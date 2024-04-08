Phoenix Final Four shows college basketball is thriving because of fans despite challenges

The 2024 men’s Final Four was about the fans.

All 75,000 or so of them.

“Listen,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said, “when you break through that euphoria that you feel when you punch your ticket to the Final Four, just the bigness of this event, just participating in it … the experience, this setting, the buses, police escorts, 70,000 people, I mean, it’s an incredible, incredible experience.”

A general view of the court at halftime in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament between the Purdue Boilermakers and North Carolina State Wolfpack at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6, 2024.

It underlines, highlights and puts a star next to a point that often gets missed: College basketball is alive and well, and that’s not going to change anytime soon, no matter how many players transfer schools or how much money they make on name, image and likeness endorsement deals.

The people who matter the most, the fans, wear their names on the fronts of their jerseys. So if the players are the engine that drives March Madness and it’s April Apex, it’s the fans who represent the tires, the rubber on the road to the Final Four, so to speak.

“The one thing you’re always going to root for is your university,” said Kenny Smith, the CBS Sports analyst and former North Carolina star.

“You’re going to have an allegiance to that more than your home teams or even your home state. When you go to a university, you chose your college, you’re there for four years, and it’s your choice.”

The importance of the decision is hard to overstate.

“When you choose your college, a lot of times, at 19 or 18 years old, that’s the most important decision you’ve made in your life,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

And it’s not an easy choice.

“When you have to chew on something and grind something,” Painter said, “and we’ve all been there and we’re like, ‘Hey, man, make a decision!’ But it’s so hard. But once you do, man, that’s your school, and you’re gonna be loyal to it your school.”

That loyalty doesn’t go away when you leave campus.

“That goes on for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, 50 years, even 60 years,” Painter said. “You graduate when you’re 22, and now you have people who are in their 80s and 90s … that’s their school, man. That is their school.”

Connecticut fans celebrate their 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6, 2024.

That kind of love has turned the Big Dance into a billion-dollar enterprise once all the economic impact estimates roll in.

Host cities get a good chunk of those nine zeroes.

The money that flows in goes to restaurants and bars and Uber drivers and T-shirt vendors and hotels, and it also goes to the future. People have been known to move to Phoenix after visiting for the Fiesta Bowl. The Final Four is no different.

“We get to host four fanbases in Arizona,” said Jay Parry, CEO of Phoenix Local Organizing Committee, which worked with the NCAA to run the event.

“We know this is going to be a major win for our state in terms of visibility around the world. Everybody’s going to come to Arizona to experience what we have firsthand.

“This event, with just the college spirit and the student fanbases, it just takes on a different energy. It does feel different than professional events.”

Parry has worked in pro sports for much of her professional life, but she sees the passion that college fans bring.

“I think it’s because of the connection you create when you go to college,” she said. “Those roots go deep. … You create those friends when you’re in college that are lifelong friends.

She turned to that old cliché to make her point, “You get to pick your friends; you don’t get to pick your family.”

And you get to pick your college.

And once you do, that’s your school for life.

No matter how many times players transfer or how much they get paid.

College basketball is alive and well because of the fans, and they wear their names on the fronts of their jerseys.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Final Four showcases Purdue, UConn, Alabama and NC State fans