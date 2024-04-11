Phoenix fall in doubleheader vs. No. 22 F-H

Apr. 10—Cumberland dropped both games of last Saturday's Mid-South Conference doubleheader against No. 22 Freed-Hardeman, 6-3 and 11-7, respectively, at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

Both teams went without a hit for the first three half-innings before Cumberland was able to break the goose egg. Riley Light walked to lead off the inning and back-to-back singles from Zo Zuniga and Seth Sweet-Chick loaded the bases.

With everything looking to be going the way of the Phoenix, Houston High was able strike out back-to-back Cumberland batters and stall the game for one more inning.